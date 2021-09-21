We start today’s deals with a vast selection of Chromebook laptops for you to choose from. First up, we have the HP Chromebook x360 14a Laptop that’s currently getting a 28 percent discount, which means you can get yours for just $260. This laptop packs a dual-core Intel Celeron N4020 processor with 4GB RAM and 32GB storage. It also packs a 14-inch HD touchscreen, and it runs on Google Chrome OS, like every other laptop listed below.

If you are willing to spend some more on your new laptop, you can also consider checking out the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook that comes with a 13.3-inch UHD AMOLED display, an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage. This 2020 model in Fiesta Red is now available for $649 after receiving a 35 percent discount, which means you can pick one up for $649. It’s not the best option for those looking for amazing battery life, as it will only reach up to 8 hours away from a power source, but at least you get a built-in pen, hence stylus support.

A more affordable option from Samsung comes as the Galaxy Chromebook Go Laptop, that’s now available for $269 after a $30.99 discount. This laptop will deliver up to 12 hours of battery life and WiFi 6 support. It packs a 1.1GHz Intel Celeron N4500 processor, 4GB RAM, and 32GB storage. The Lenovo Duet with a 10.1-inch convertible tablet with Keyboard and 128GB storage is also available for $229 after a $70 discount. Or grab the HP Chromebook 14-inch FHD Laptop for $237 with $102.99 savings which are all some good options if you’re looking for something that doesn’t exceed a $300 price tag.

Finally, the Lenovo Flex 5 is another option to consider. It comes with a 13.3-inch touchscreen display, an Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage space for just $349 after receiving a 15 percent discount that translates to $66 savings for anyone interested.

We have also found a couple of options for those who wish to have more storage space available with their Chromebooks, Windows laptops, and more. For instance, you can currently pick up a SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable SSD for $140 after receiving a massive 44 percent discount that will get you $110 savings and tons of storage space. The 500GB option is also on sale, as you can get one for $88 with $62 savings or go for the 4TB model for $630 with $70 savings.