HP’s Chromebase all-in-one desktop is available for just $430

We have spotted some great savings on some interesting Chrome OS-based products, starting with the HP Chromebase All-in-One Desktop that is currently selling for $430 after receiving a 27 percent discount that will get you $160 savings. This amazing Chrome OS desktop features a decent 21.5-inch touchscreen display, an Intel Pentium Gold G5600 processor, 4GB RAM, and 64GB storage space.

Of course, features don’t stop there, as you will also get an amazingly fast desktop, a Bluetooth keyboard and mouse combo, and more than enough ports to connect your other devices. You get two USB SuperSpeed USB Type-A 10Gbps signaling rates and 2 SuperSpeed USB Type-C 5Gbps signaling rates, which will be great to connect an external display or external storage drives in case you need to. And since we’re already talking about external storage, you can also consider the WD_BLACK 2TB D30 Game Drive SSD portable external solid-state drive available for $180 after scoring a compelling 33 percent discount that translates to $90 savings.

Suppose you’re looking to get work done on the go. In that case, you can also consider purchasing a new Chromebook, and there are several options to choose from, starting with the HP Chromebook 14 Laptop that is now available for $290 after receiving a 15 percent discount. This model comes with an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB RAM, and 32GB storage. The HP Chromebook 11-inch Laptop is a more affordable option that currently goes for $140 after receiving a massive 46 percent discount that translates to $120 savings. This option comes with an 11.6-inch display, a MediaTek - MT8183 processor, 4GB RAM, and 32GB storage.