HP’s 4th of July sale brings up to 50 percent savings on several laptops and other products. First up, we have the Envy x360 Laptop that’s currently selling for $730, which means you can save $130 off its regular price tag. This model comes with Windows 10 Home, an Intel Core i5 processor, Intel Iris Graphics, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, and 16GB Intel Optane memory. Next up is the HP Pavilion x360 Convertible that’s getting a $150 discount, which brings it down to $600. You get an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD storage, and a 15.6-inch HD touch display.

Now, if you’re looking for more affordable options, you can choose to grab a new Laptop 14z-fq1000, which comes with a Ryzen 3 processor, AMD Radeon graphics, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, and a 14-inch FHD display for $380, which is $90 less than its regular $470 price tag. And if you’re still looking for something even more budget-friendly, you can choose to grab a new HP Chromebook 14 Laptop for $240 with $50 savings. This last option comes packed with an Intel Celeron processor with 4GB RAM and 32GB eMMC storage.

A good laptop will always work better with a monitor, and we have also spotted some interesting options. First, the HP X27i 2K Gaming Monitor is currently getting a $90 discount, which leaves it up for grabs at $290. But savings aren’t limited to HP’s site, as we now go back to Amazon, where we have the LG 27-inch Ergo IPS Monitor getting an 18 percent discount, which translates to $70 savings so that you can grab one for $320. Or get the LG 31.5-inch Ergo IPS UHD 4K Ultrafine Monitor that’s now available for $649 after getting a $61 discount. We have also listed some Samsung gaming monitors on previous deals posts, so you can check those out by following this link. And in case you love coffee, you can also save some money on the Keurig K-Duo Plus Coffee Maker that’s getting a 22 percent discount. In other words, you can grab yours for $180 with $50 savings.