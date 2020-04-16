HP has announced its 2020 lineup of ZBook and ENVY series. The ZBook Studio is being touted as “world’s first mobile workstation with ocean-bound plastics”. The ENVY series refresh consists of ENVY 13 and ENVY x360 13, ENVY 15 and x360 15. Here’severything that HP announced today.

HP ZBook Studio and HP ZBook Create

While the HP Envy 15 targets creators and prosumers, the ZBook aims at the prosumer and professional market where features like Quadro graphics and Xeon processors transition are necessary.

HP is offering the first DreamColor displays with these 15.6-inch models. These support the UHD DreamColor HDR-400 display with Pantone validation and 10-bit color, with 100% P3, along with sRGB and Adobe RGB modes. Further, the company is also providing an HDR-500 OLED display that is also UHD resolution.

The ZBook Create and Studio are basically the same notebooks. However, the Studio offers NVIDIA Quadro, up to the Quadro RTX 5000, whereas the Create model comes with ” RTX 2080 Super graphics. Both of them feature the NVIDIA Studio drivers. They’ill offer up to Core i9 or Xeon CPUs as well.

The notebook is 22% smaller than previous designs and offers an 87% screen-to-body ratio. Despite the small size, HP is allowing users to choose cooling components from HP’s Z Predictive Fan Algorithm and new vapor cooling chamber, coupled with the Z Power Slider.

The company says ZBook can last up to 17.5 hours on a single charge. The new ZBook Studio and ZBook Create will be available in August, with pricing to be announced closer to that date.

HP ENVY series

HP ENVY 15 and x360 15

The new HP ENVY 15 is powered by Intel’s H-Series processors coupled with NVIDIA graphics. It offers up to a Core i9 with 8 cores and sixteen threads, coupled with NVIDIA GPUs up to the RTX 2060. It is also a member of the NVIDIA Studio program, which means it offers the Studio drivers. The ENVY 15 comes with up to 32 B of RAM and 2TB of PCIe storage.

It offer a 15.6-inch UHD OLED display that comes equipped with 100% P3 gamut coverage, and factory calibrated for a Delta E < 2. The OLED display is certified for VESA DisplayHDR 400 TrueBlack. It is said to be rated for up to 600 nits of brightness. Further, the company has outfitted it with a new vapor chamber cooling that is touted to offer 33% more processing power than traditional heatpipe designs.

As for connectivity, you get two Thunderbolt 3 ports, as well as two USB 3 ports, HDMI, and a multi-format media reader. It comes with Wi-Fi 6. Moreover, there is a new QuickDrop app that allows you to directly transfer files from your iOS or Android smartphone directly to the laptop via Wi-Fi.

HP says that the ENVY 15 battery can last for up to 16.5 hours on a single charge. It will be made available in June starting at $1349.99

The x360 model of ENVY 15 offers a choice of 10th gen Intel Core coupled with NVIDIA MX330 graphics, or the AMD Ryzen 4000 APU. Purchasers can also choose the OLED UHD display here. It is rated to last up to 18.5 hours on a single charge. It will be available early May starting at $699.99.

HP ENVY 13 and x360 13

As for the HP ENVY 13, it brings Ice Lake processors up to the Core i7-1065G7, and optional NVIDIA MX330 graphics. The laptop offers an 88% screen-to-body ratio, optional UHD display, and up to 19.5 hours of battery life. It will go on sale is May starting at $999.

Coming to the x360 model of the ENVY 13, it offers the same 88% screen-to-body ratio, but moves to AMD’s new 4000 series APU and is said to offer up to 17.5 hours of battery life. It will be available early May starting at $699.99.