HP’s 15- inch Windows laptop, gaming SSDs and more devices are on sale today

We kick off 2022 with a great selection of deals. First up, we have spotted the HP 15-inch laptop that is currently receiving a 19 percent discount, meaning that you can purchase one for $537.16. This model comes packed with a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display, an 11th generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, Windows 11 out of the box, and $122.83 savings.

The Hp 15 also features HP Fast Charge that will get your laptop from 0 to 50 percent charge in about 45 minutes, which is great if you need to get power fast to keep yourself productive during the day. You will also get Intel Iris Xe Graphics and up to 7 hours of battery life.

If you want a smaller package and a more affordable price tag, you can also consider purchasing the HP 14 Laptop. This model features AMD’s Ryzen 5 5500U processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage. You also get Windows 11 out of the box, a long battery life that will almost extend to 10 hours. Its 14-inch Full HD IPS display also comes with micro-edge and anti-glare coating, and you will also be able to get your laptop to charge from 0 to 50 percent in approximately 45 minutes in case you need power in a hurry.

You can also opt for the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Laptop that is currently receiving a $54.99 discount. This means that you can purchase this laptop for $555. IT comes with a 14-inch FHD display, AMD’s Ryzen 5 5500U processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, AMD Radeon 7 graphics, and Windows 11 out of the box. And if you are looking for something even more affordable, you can pick up the ASUS L210 MA-DB01 Ultra-Thin Laptop that comes with an 11.6-inch display, an Intel Celeron N4020 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB, and Windows 10 Home in S Mode for $228 after a five percent discount.

You will also find WD_BLACK NVMe internal solid-state drives on sale. You can pick up the 1TB storage option for $165 after a 28 percent discount, meaning that you can save $65 on your purchase. If you want the same storage space, but you want your SSD to come packed with heatsinks, then you should head over to Best Buy to purchase one for $190. But hurry, since this option comes with an $80 discount, but it will only be available today.