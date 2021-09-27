You can currently save tons of money on several laptops over at Amazon.com. First up, we have the HP 14 Laptop that’s now available for $510 after a 50 discount. This laptop comes with an AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, a 14-inch FHD display with anti-glare, and Windows 10. However, if you want a more affordable option, you can get yours with an AMD 3020 processor, 4GB RAM, and 64GB storage for $300.

For the same $510, you can pick up the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 14 that features a 14-inch FHD display and the same internals as the HP 14 Laptop. However, this model comes with AMD Radeon 7 Graphics, and you also get $100 savings. A more affordable option comes as the Acer Aspire 5 that packs a larger 15.6-inch display, an AMD Ryzen 3 processor, 4GB RAM, and 128GB storage for $379 after a five percent discount.

    HP 14 Laptop Ryzen

    A nice Windows PC with an AMD Ryzen 5 processor
    13-inch MacBook Pro

    One of Apple's most powerful laptops.

However, if you’re a Mac user, you can also opt for the latest 13-inch MacBook Pro that’s currently getting a $149 discount across the board. This means that you can pick up the 256GB storage model with 8GB RAM for $1,150 on any of its two different color variants. And if you want to double the storage, you will only have to add $200 to the equation after the same $149 savings.

The latest MacBook Pro features Apple’s latest M1 processor and up to 20 hours of battery life. In addition, the M1-powered MacBook Air is also getting a $149 discount, which means you can get the 128GB storage model for $850, while the 512GB storage variant is up for grabs at $1,100. And in case you want more storage space with your new laptop, you can also consider getting a new Sabrent Rocket XTRM-Q 2TB USB 3.2/Thunderbolt 3 External SSD that’s now available for $360 after a $90 discount.




