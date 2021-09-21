HP took wraps off its fall 2021 portfolio today. The devices introduced today include an all-new HP Spectre 16-inch 2-in1 Laptop PC that runs Windows 11 out of the box, an 11-inch iPad Air competitor, the ENVY 34-inch All-in-One Desktop PC, a curved screen monitor, and much more. Here’s everything you need to know about HP’s Windows 11 devices lineup.

HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 Laptop PC

One of the first products to be announced today was the HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 Laptop PC. It is the largest HP Spectre, in terms of screen size, with a resolution of 3072 x 1920, 16:10 aspect ratio, and a UHD+OLED display. To be precise, the new Spectre has an extra 22 mm of viewing space as compared to the older 15-inch version. It is powered by the 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and is backed by an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU.

It’s got 16 GB DDR4 onboard memory and 512GB of NVMe M.2 SSD storage. In addition to the really fast SSD and RAM, HP Spectre x360 16-inch has a 32 GB Intel Optane memory. HP says you can launch apps faster using this memory as it keeps heavy apps and games ready to be launched in this memory. And yes, it is one of HP’s first devices to run Windows 11 out of the box.

HP is really highlighting the web camera of the new Spectre. The company says it’s the “world’s first 16” laptop PC with an integrated, intelligent 5 MP camera” with Windows Hello support. Moreover, it has a physical shutter that is controlled by a hotkey and an indicator to help you when it’s activated. On the privacy side of things, there’s also a dedicated microphone mute button with an LED indicator light.

HP has also added a few software features here and there. One of the features is called HP GlamCam that “elevates the video call experience.” It has a Beauty Mode to touch up skin tones during video calls, an Auto Frame feature to “take a break mid-call,” and Lighting Correction to adjust the lighting of your face during video calls.

HP also says that the Spectre x360 16-inch is one of the company’s first laptops to be made out of recycled CNC aluminum. It features a “sustainably made keyboard, bezels and a speaker box made with ocean-bound plastic.”

HP has priced the Spectre x360 at $1,639. The laptop is “expected” to be available beginning in October at HP.com.

11-inch HP Tablet PC

HP has introduced its own iPad competitor. Weirdly named 11-inch HP Tablet PC, the tablet “is a thin and light device optimized for touch and designed for productivity and creativity on the go.” It has an 11-inch 2160 x 1440 resolution display. It is powered by Intel Pentium Silver N6000, which isn’t as powerful as Apple’s A14 Bionic that featured in the latest iPad Air, but will still get the work done.

It’s got 8 GB LPDDR4x memory onboard with 128 GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD storage. Interestingly, the HP 11-inch Tablet PC runs Windows 11 Home in S mode. This means you can only install apps and games that are verified from the Microsoft Store and not directly from the web like you can in the standard version of Windows 11.

Again, HP has gone out of the way to highlight its rotatable camera. It is a 13MP sensor that rotates when you start a video call. The tablet also supports Windows 11 Snap Layouts in both landscape and portrait mode using the innovative built-in kickstand to view content, edit between two apps, and share content while on a video call.

HP 11 inch Tablet PC is priced at $599 and will be available for purchase in December.

HP ENVY 34 inch All-in-One Desktop PC

Along with the 2-in-1 laptop and a tablet, HP also announced the new ENVY 34 All-in-One Desktop PC. HP says ENVY 34 is a powerful hub with a high-resolution screen and incredible performance for creators. “Many creators experience the greatest level of productivity to complete multiple tasks when given an ultra-wide display versus a laptop, a single external monitor, and even a dual monitor set-up. These insights led to the development of the HP ENVY 34 All-in-One Desktop PC.”

The ENVY 34 has a 34-inch 5K display with a resolution of 5120 x 2160. The display is height-adjustable and has a 21:9 aspect ratio. The HP ENVY 34 runs Windows 11 and supports the new Snap Layouts feature for an easy view of all things.

ENVY 34 is powered by an 11th Generation Intel Core i7-11700 processor. It’s got an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card with 4 GB GDDR6 dedicated memory. It has 32GB DDR4 RAM and 512 GB PCIe NVMe M.2 Solid State Drive. On the I/O front, the ENVY 34 has four ‘SupersSeed’ 10Gbps USB A ports, two Thunderbolt 4 40Gbps ports, two USB A 5Gbps ports, and one USB-C 5Gbps port. It supports the latest connectivity options like Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth Combo.

HP ENVY 34 AIO has been priced at $1,999 and will be available on HP.com starting this October.

The Other Things: 14-inch Snapdragon Powered Laptop, Curved Monitors, and More!

Other products HP announced today include a new 14-inch Laptop PC. It is powered by Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 Compute Platform and runs Windows 11 ARM. It will have 8 GB LPDDR4 memory, 128 GB of storage, and 4G LTE support. HP hasn’t disclosed the pricing as of now, but the company says it should be available in October.

And, along with the ENVY 34 AIO, HP also unveiled its new All-in-One Desktop PCs and Pavilion All-in-One Desktop PCs. The Pavilion All-in-One Desktop PCs are powered by AMD Ryzen 5000 series processors and have a Zoom Certified 5MP pop-up webcam. The standard All-in-One Desktop PCs have an option of AMD

Ryzen 5000 series or Intel processor. They also come with a dedicated emoji

key integrated on the keyboard.

As mentioned above, all the HP products announced today will run Windows 11 out of the box. What are your thoughts on HP’s lineup for fall 2021? Let us know in the comments section below!