HP refreshed its lineup of commercial desktop PCs, and the new computers will come equipped with the new Intel 12th Gen and the latest 13th Gen Intel Core processor. The new devices focus on helping users do hybrid work, enabling them to do conference calls, increase productivity, and collaborate on ideas. The new products come in all shapes and sizes, and HP updated its EliteOne All-in-one PCs, the Elite Mini, Elite Small, Elite Tower, and Chromebox Enterprise G4 products.

HP EliteOne All-in-one PCs

The new EliteOne All-in-one PC consists of the 840 and 870 G9 models. There’s one with a 23.8-inch and another with a 27-inch display built-in. The computers are powered by the 13th Gen Intel Core i9/Q670 or the Intel vPro processors and have up to 64GB of memory and up to 2TB of PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD.

The devices have integrated Intel graphics and the option to equip them with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card for even more graphics-intensive tasks. The smaller 840 G9 can be configured with an FHD IPS touch display, while the 27-inch panel has an up to QHD resolution with touch functionality.

The HP EliteOne 840 with 23.8-inch display will be available later in May and start at $1,439. The EliteOne 840 G9 with the 27-inch display will also become available later in May and start at $1,549.

HP Elite Mini Desktop PCs

The new HP Elite Mini 800 G9 is the world’s smallest and most powerful ultra-small business computer. The new device offers more power in a portable and compact size, and it’s powered by the 12th or 13th Gen Intel Core i9/Q670 processors with option vPro options.

The desktop weighs just 1.42kg, and it has two SODIMM slots with up to 64GB of DDR5 memory, and up to 2TB M.2 NVMe PCIe Gen 4 SSD, and up to 2TB HDD. It has Intel UHD graphics, and an optional NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti option.

The HP Elite Mini 600 G9 will be available in July and retail from $989. The Elite Mini 800 G9 will be available later in May and will start at $1,029.

HP Elite Small Form Factor PCs

2 Images

Close

The HP Elite Small Form Factor 800 G9 is a mouthful name, but it’s a compact and mighty PC. It’s futureproofed thanks to its up to two PCIe Gen 4 SSDs, two HDDs, and four native PCIe slots, providing plenty of expansion for various workloads. It has a configuration I/O port and USB ports. It can connect via Wi-Fi 6E, powered by the new 13th gen Intel processors and optional NVIDIA T1000 graphics.

The HP Elite Small Form Factor 600 G9 will start at $1,029, while the 800 G9 will retail from $1,179.

HP Elite Tower Desktop

The new HP Elite Tower 600 comes with up to 12th or 13th Gen Intel Core processors, up to 128GB of memory, and Intel UHD graphics. There’s an optional AMD Radeon RX 6300, Intel Arc A380, NVIDIA T400, T1000, RTX 3050, and RTX 3060 options available. The new device can connect up to three monitors and features Wi-Fi 6E for a fast and reliable connection.

HP also refreshed the Elite Tower 680, 800 G9 desktops with similar and even more configuration options. The HP Elite Tower 600 G9 will be available in July for $1,175, while the Elite Tower 800 G9 will be available later in May starting at $1,779.

HP Chromebox Enterprise G4

2 Images

Close

The HP Chromebox Enterprise G4 is a small, compact, and lightweight computer. It can be configured with an Intel Core i7-1365U processor, up to 32GB of DDR4 memory, and 256GB of SSD. It has plenty of ports and supports up to three 4K displays.

Connectivity-wise, it has Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and wired gigabit ethernet. It’s versatile and has a USB-C port for connecting displays. The Chromebox Enterprise G4 will continue to receive updates through June 2030, and comes with third-party app verification, virus protection, and many more features that make it a compelling device for business users.

The new HP Chromebox Enterprise G4 is expected to be available in July at hp.com, and the company will reveal the price later this year.

HP Pro Mini, Small Form Factor & Tower

HP also announced the new HP Pro series of desktops, most of which will come with the same high-end Intel Core processors and configurable options. Many of the new desktops will become available from July and will start at $799.