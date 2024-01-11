Key Takeaways HP introduces new laptops and Chromebook devices focused on productivity for mobile workers and students.

The new devices are rugged, meet military-grade drop test standards, and offer up to 16GB of memory and 128GB of storage.

HP introduced several new Windows-powered laptops, and Chromebook devices. The company unveiled the new HP Fortis x360 11-inch G5 Chromebook, the Fortis 11-inch G10 Chromebook, the Fortis 14-inch G11 Chromebook, and the new HP Pro x360 Fortis 11-inch Notebook PC. The company also revealed new accessories to go alongside the new products, including a new Campus Backpack, and the Campus XL Backpack with a 20L capacity and padded pockets.

HP also unveiled several new laptops at CES 2024, equipped with the new Intel Core Ultra processor. Check out our hands-on in the link below.

Related HP is putting Intel Core Ultra into everything at CES 2024 (Hands On) A look at all of the new and updated products that HP is showing off at CES 2024.

HP’s new Fortis lineup consists of four new devices: the HP Fortis x360 11-inch G5 Chromebook, the Fortis 11-inch G10 Chromebook, the Fortis 14-inch G11 Chromebook, and the new HP Pro x360 Fortis 11-inch Notebook PC.

The new devices focus heavily on productivity for mobile workers and students, providing an affordable way to get work done regardless of where the user is located. The new devices are aimed at emergency workers, mobile workers, and students opening and closing their devices, and moving in-between classrooms.

All of the new laptops are powered by the Intel Processor N-series of chips, and can be configured with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 memory and 128GB of UFS storage. Alongside the new chip and memory upgrades, the new devices come with the faster and more reliable Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, and optional 4G LTE to get work done wherever, whenever. The devices can last for up to 11 hours on a single charge, and HP says that its Fast Charge solution can provide 90% charge in 90 minutes.

HP Fortis x360 11-inch G5 Chromebook

The new devices are rugged, and are designed to meet the Military-grade MIL-STD-810 drop test, ensuring the laptops can take on any user under any circumstances. The full-skirted anchored keyboard can resist key-picking, and spills of up to 350ml, as well as dust, to prevent any liquid or small particle from damaging the important components within the chassis.

The HP Fortis series of laptops comes with two USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, and an additional HDMI port. The HP Fortis x360 11-inch G5 Chromebook also features a 360-degree hinge that enables users to use the device in the standard laptop mode, as a tablet, or in a tent mode – providing a versatile working experience for both professionals and students.

Alongside the new Fortis series of laptops, HP also announced a new HP Campus Backpack that has 17L of organized storage space with a secure lockable zipper. It’s padded, making it ideal for storage tech gear such as laptops, and it looks stylish. The company also revealed an even larger HP Campus XL Backpack with 20L capacity with similar features and style to the non-XL version.

All of the newly announced products are available to purchase. The HP Fortis x360 11-inch G5 Chromebook starts at $369 USD. The HP Fortis 11-inch G10 Chromebook is available for $309. The HP Fortis 14-inch G11 Chromebook will retail from $319, while the HP Pro x360 Fortis 11-inch G11 Notebook PC starts at $479. The HP Campus Series Backpacks are already available and start at $29.99.