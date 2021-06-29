HP has just announced its lightest consumer laptop yet, the HP Pavilion Aero 13 that also features a 90% screen-to-body-ratio. Alongside the laptop, HP has also unveiled a 24-inch and a 27-inch monitor today that join the M-Series line of monitors.

HP Pavilion Aero 13 Laptop

As the name suggests, it’s a 13-inch laptop, primarily designed to be used away from home for a wide range of tasks, such as work or studying. The 13.3-inch display has a 16:10 aspect ratio and 2.5k resolution, it features a 90% screen-to-body-ratio. For comparison, HP says that it has 10% more vertical viewing space than a traditional 16:9 aspect ratio display. There’s also 400 nits of brightness and a 100% sRGB display to show more colors.

The Pavilion Aero 13 is the company’s lightest consumer laptop at less than 1 kilogram, and it’s the first Pavilion laptop to feature a full magnesium aluminum chassis and a 4-sided narrow bezel for a more durable, premium design.

The Aero 13 is expected to be upgradeable to Windows 11 later this year, and is powered by the latest AMD Ryzen 7 5800U mobile processor with AMD Radeon Graphics. It also has Wi-Fi 6 on board and the battery should provide up to 10.5 hours of battery life on a single charge.

HP also points out that the laptop is made with post-consumer recycled and ocean-bound plastics, which has saved over 6,000 plastic bottles from entering the ocean. The device features water-based paint, which helps reduce VOC emissions, and its outer box and fiber cushions are 100% sustainably sourced and recyclable. The Aero 13 is also EPEAT Gold Registered and Energy Star Certified.

The Aero 13 will be available in Pale Rose Gold, Warm Gold, Ceramic White and Natural Silver color options. The laptop is expected to be available beginning in July at HP.com for a starting price of $749. It will be available at select US retailers later this fall.

HP 24-inch M24fwa and 27-inch M27fwa Monitors

The new 24-inch and 27-inch monitors are joining the M-Series monitor line with built-in audio. The new monitors feature a minimal design, FHD resolution display quality, innovative cable management and integrated dual speakers for casual entertainment such as streaming and surfing the web.

Both displays feature AMD FreeSync to play games without stutters or tearing. They’re also Eyesafe certified and have 99% sRGB color quality. Both models are made with 85% recycled material, 5% recycled plastics which are sustainably sourced and offer recyclable packaging.

The 24-inch M24fwa version is expected to be available in July at HP.com for a starting price of $229.99. The 27-inch M27fwa variant is expected to be available in July at HP.com for a starting price of $289.99.