HP has today added two new Chrome OS machines to its portfolio – the Chromebook x360 14c convertible and the budget Chromebook Chromebook 11a. Both the laptops will be available in US later this month via Best Buy and HP, but the SKU each seller carries will be different, and so will be the pricing.
More interesting of the new HP duo is the Chromebook x360 14c, which flaunts a metallic build with a convertible form factor, a 14-inch FHD touch panel with Gorilla Glass protection, and the HP Webcam Privacy Switch. It can be configured with up to a 10th gen Intel Core i5 processor and is claimed to last 13.5 hours on a single charge, all the while toting fast charging capability (50% charge in 45 minutes) as well.
As for the Chromebook 11a, it features an 11.6-inch HD display that comes in both touch and non-touch flavors, and draws power from the Intel Celeron (N3350) processor. You get 4GB of RAM, 32GB eMMC storage and a USB Type-C port on this machine which is aimed at students and folks who want it for light-weight web-based work.
HP Chromebook x360 14c and 11a specs
|HP Chromebook 11a
|HP Chromebook x360 14c
|Display
|11.6-inch anti-glare
1366 x 768 pixels
220 nits brightness
45% NTSC color gamut
|14-inch IPS
1920 x 1080 pixels
250 nits brightness
45% NTSC color gamut
Corning Gorilla Glass NBT
|Processor
|Dual-core Intel Celeron (N3350)
|10th Generation Intel Core i3-10110U
10th Generation Intel Core i5
Intel Pentium Gold 6405U
|RAM
|4GB LPDDR4
|4GB / 8GB DDR4
|Storage
|32GB eMMC
|64GB eMMC
|Battery
|2-cell, 47 Wh Li-ion polymer battery
45 W USB Type-C power adapter
|3-cell, 60.9 Wh Li-ion polymer battery
45 W USB Type-C power adapter
|Ports
|2x SuperSpeed USB Type-C
(USB Power Delivery, DisplayPort
1.2)
2x SuperSpeed USB Type-A
1x headphone/mic combo
|2x SuperSpeed USB Type-C
1x SuperSpeed USB Type-A
1x headphone/mic combo
|Dimensions
|12.05 x 8.19 x 0.71 inch
|12.82 x 8.60 x 0.70 inch
|Weight
|2.99 lb
|3.64 lb
HP Chromebook x360 14c and 11a price
HP Chromebook x360 14c starts at $499, while the dirt-cheap HP Chromebook 11a will set you back by $219.00. As mentioned above, both the devices will be available from the official HP online store and Best Buy later this month.