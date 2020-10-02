HP has introduced a new variant to its Spectre x360 lineup of laptops. The HP Spectre x360 14 offers the viewability of a 15-inch device with the mobility of a 13.5-inch form factor. The company has also expanded 11th Gen Intel Core Processor Spectre and ENVY line up. The latest device will be offered in Nightfall Black with Copper Luxe accents, Poseidon Blue with Pale Brass accents, and Natural Silver options.

The HP Spectre x360 14 features a 14-inch display and it is the first Spectre x360 with a 3:2 aspect ratio display. The company says it provides 20% more vertical viewing space than a 16:9 ratio. Further, it comes with a 90.33% screen-to-body ratio (STBR) and 100% color calibration with a Delta E of less than two for accurate, lifelike colors. There is an option for OLED display that offers 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio and a 100% DCI-P3 wide color gamut. The device comes with both TUV7 and Eyesafe certifications.

The HP Spectre x360 14 is the first Spectre with an all-in-one keyboard, featuring a power button, new camera shutter button, HP Command Center, a mute mic, as well as a fingerprint reader. Notably, it meets requirements of the Intel Evo platform that means it meets the criterion of fast charging, wake time of 1 second or less, Thunderbolt 4, WiFi-6, and a minimum 9 hours battery life on FHD display. It is powered by the latest 11th Gen Intel Core processor that delivers an 34% performance improvement, and 79% performance gains with discrete-level integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics versus last year’s Spectre x360 13.

The company claims a battery life of 17 hours on a single charge. It supports HP Quick Drop for easy file transfer between devices and operating systems. There is a Focus Mode for multitasking and productivity, dimming the background apps not in use while keep the app currently being used bright.

The HP Spectre x360 14 is expected to be available in October via HP.com for a starting price of $1,199.99. The device is also expected to be available at Best Buy and BestBuy.com in November.

