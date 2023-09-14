Key Takeaways HP Spectre Fold is a versatile 3-in-1 device that functions as a tablet, laptop, and desktop, thanks to its foldable screen and built-in kickstand.

With a 17-inch foldable OLED display, touch support, and 500 nits of peak brightness, the Spectre Fold offers a stunning visual experience for content consumption, drawing, and productivity.

Powered by the 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 1TB SSD storage, the Spectre Fold delivers high performance and is Intel Evo certified, ensuring smooth multitasking and demanding task handling.

These are exciting times for Windows enthusiasts. Lenovo recently revealed its own Legion Go gaming handheld that runs the full Windows operating system, and now HP has introduced an innovative laptop with a foldable screen called the Spectre Fold. This Windows laptop is a versatile 3-in-1 device that can function as a tablet, a traditional laptop, and even a desktop with its built-in kickstand. Here's everything you need to know about the new HP Spectre Fold.

In the folded state, the new HP Spectre looks like just another Windows laptop. But then, you open it and realize how innovative this device is. The HP Spectre Fold comes with a big 17-inch foldable OLED display with a resolution of 1920 x 2560 pixels, touch support, and features 500 nits of peak brightness.

In its unfolded state, without any additional accessories like the stylus pen or keyboard attached, the HP Spectre Fold becomes a giant Windows tablet with a 17-inch touchscreen, making it a perfect device for content consumption, reading, drawing and note-taking. And, if you desire a desktop-like experience, simply pull the kickstand from the back, connect the provided wireless keyboard, and you have a full-fledged desktop setup with a fully functional keyboard for productive work.

HP Spectre Fold Brand HP Display (Size, Resolution) 17-inch, Foldable OLED, touch, HDR, 500 nits Dimension Folded: 277.05 x 191.31 x 21.4 mm, Unfolded: 277.05 x 376.1 x 8.5 mm Operating System Windows 11 Home / Pro CPU Intel Core i7 (12th Gen) GPU Intel Iris Xe RAM 16 GB LPDDR5 Storage 1 TB PCIe Gen4 NVMe Battery 94.3 Wh Li-ion polymer Ports Two Thunderbolt 4 ports with USB Type-C Power 100W USB-C Camera HP True Vision 5MP IR camera Speakers Audio by Bang & Olufsen, Quad speakers Color Slate Blue Weight 1.3 Kg Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3

Of course, you can use the HP Spectre Fold just like a regular laptop by placing the keyboard on the lower half of the foldable screen. Additionally, HP offers an "expanded mode" that gives you one and a half screens, with the trackpad positioned outside the folded portion. In this mode, Windows automatically adjusts and rearranges the layout to maximize the use of the bottom half screen.

The HP Spectre Fold doesn't skimp on specs either. It is powered by the 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and features 16GB LPDDR5 RAM and 1TB SSD storage. Intel Iris Xe handles the graphics performance, and it's Intel Evo certified as well, meaning it will be ready to handle demanding tasks no matter what. When it comes to battery life, HP promises up to 11 hours in desktop mode and up to 12 hours in laptop mode.

All in all, the HP Spectre Fold makes the most of the foldable form factor. It serves as a perfect demonstration of how folding screens can be utilized, and HP, in my opinion, has truly mastered it. Certainly, being one of the first products to adopt this technology, the HP Spectre Fold comes with a hefty price tag of $4,999. It is available to pre-order starting today, with shipping beginning in October. The HP Spectre Fold will be available at HP.com and select Best Buy locations.