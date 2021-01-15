HP has announced a new HP ProBook x360 11 G7 Education Edition. It is aimed at embracing the different ways learning happens –whether at home or in the classroom. There is a flexible 360-degree hinge and an optional 5MP auto-focusing rear camera and the laptop can be placed in tablet, tent, stand,or book mode. The company is also offering HP Pro Pen for hands-on learning for the touch-screen. The laptop is designed to withstand desk falls, drink splashes and power cord pulls.

It has an anchored keyboard to help prevent keys from being removed, plus metal-reinforced corners and a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 damage-resistant touchscreen for added protection. The device also passed 19 MIL-STD 810H tests plus enhanced education testing to meet durability standards. It comes with Wi-Fi 6 and HP Extended Wireless LAN. There is HP School Pack 4.5 is a suite of education software and system tools that supports innovative, collaborative, and engaged learning.

The HP ProBook x360 11 G7 EE comes in Jet Black and Nautical Teal color options. It weighs 1.43kg and measures 300 x 205.3 x 21.2mm. It features an 11.6-inch HD IPS display. The device is powered by the Intel Pentium Silver Processor N6000 or Celeron N5100, N4500 processors, paired with integrated graphics. There is 4GB or 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM alongside 64GB eMMC or 128GB/256GB of SSD storage. It is claimed to last up to 11 hours 30 minutes and can charge up to 90% in 90 minutes. I/O selection includes (2) USB 3.1, USB-C (data, power in/out charging, DP-Alt Mode), HDMI, 3.5mm audio, SD, DC-in, RJ45, activity LED, and Rugged AES 1.0 pen (optional).

The HP ProBook x360 11 G7 EE is expected to be available in February.