HP has today launched a new Chromebook that blends a sleek metallic build with the power of Intel’s latest 11th Gen processors which come with the new Iris Xe graphics onboard. The HP Pro c640 Chromebook has been priced at $419 for the base model and is now up for grabs.

The company is also offering a version called HP Pro c640 Chromebook Enterprise for its business clients that starts at $569 and offers Chrome Enterprise Upgrade as part of the package. Additionally, Parallels Desktop for this Enterprise model will also be released soon, allowing users to run 32-bit Windows 10 apps on the machine.

Coming to the internals, you can choose between a 14-inch HD and FHD+ display, up to 16 gigs of RAM, and 256GB of SSD. However, the base model only offers 64GB of slower eMMC storage. You can configure the HP Pro c640 Chromebook with up to an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor paired with the Iris Xe graphics.

The build of the HP Pro c640 Chromebook is quite sleek and it is said to have passed the MIL-STD 810H tests for durability. The keyboard is spill-resistant, and there are a host of optional upgrades on the table as well such as a fingerprint sensor, touch-sensitive display, and a backlit keyboard.

The in-built battery is rated at 58Whr and has a 3-cell design. It is claimed to last up to 12.5 hours on a single charge, but your mileage will vary depending on the variant you pick. HP Pro c640 Chromebook will let you choose between a standard 45Wh charger and a 65Wh charger that supports the proprietary Fast Charge tech.

HP is also offering a few neat solutions such as Wi-Fi 6 and support for fast charging that is claimed to offer up to 90% of battery juice in just 90 minutes. Port selection on the HP Pro c640 Chromebook is not too shabby either, as you get two USB-C and an equal number of USB-A Gen 3.2 ports, alongside an HDMI 2.0 port, 3.5mm audio combo jack, and a microSD card slot as well.