HP Pavilion X360 15

HP has today announced a refreshed lineup of convertible PCs – the Pavilion x360 15, and a smaller variant called the Pavilion x360 14. The new HP offerings come equipped with 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake processors with the integrated Iris Xe graphics onboard and also reduce some heft compared to their predecessors.

The latest HP is offering is its lightest Pavilion series convertible to date

The entry-level configuration of the HP Pavilion x360 with an Intel Core i3 processor is priced at $749 and will be up for grabs starting today. You can go up to an Intel Core i7 CPU too, but that variant would go on sale next month. As for the Pavilion x360 14, pricing details are still under the wraps, but it will be available later this spring.

HP says the Pavilion x360 duo is its most sustainable consumer laptop to date, with each device using an ocean-bound plastic bottle in its construction and recycled aluminum in the keyboard deck. Additionally, thanks to slimmed-down bezels, the new HP offerings are also touted to offer the highest screen-to-body ratio for a mainstream HP convertible at 88.92%, and also happens to be the lightest one too. 

HP has trimmed the bezels to achieve a screen-to-body ratio of 88.92%

Talking about screens, the HP Pavilion x360 15 comes fitted with a 15.6-inch FHD touchscreen panel, while the one on its smaller sibling cuts down the screen real estate to around 14-inch. Plus, they also bring support for Wi-Fi 6 for faster connectivity, while authentication is handled by a fingerprint sensor.

HP Pavilion x360 15 specifications:

Display15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080)
250 nits brightness
45% NTSC
Touch-sensitive panel
88.9% screen-to-body ratio
Processor11th Generation Intel Core i7-1165G7Up to 4.7 GHz with Intel®Turbo Boost Technology12 MB L3 cache
RAM 16 GB DDR4-3200 MHz RAM (2 x 8 GB)
Graphics Intel Iris Xe graphics
Storage 512 GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
Wireless connectivityIntel® Wi-Fi 6 AX201 (2×2)Bluetooth 5
Ports1x SuperSpeed USB Type-C 10Gbps signaling rate (USB Power Delivery, DisplayPort 1.4, HP Sleep and Charge)
2x SuperSpeed USB Type-A 5Gbps signaling rate
1x Headphone/microphone combo
1x AC smart pin
1x  HDMI 2.0
1x microSD card slot
Battery3-cell, 43 Wh Li-ion polymer45 W Smart AC power adapter
Up to 7 hours and 15 minutes (mixed usage)
Up to 10 hours and 45 minutes (video playback)
Color Natural silver top cover with vertical brushing pattern on the keyboard deck
Audio2x B&O speakers
SecurityFingerprint reader
I’ve been writing about consumer technology for over three years now, having worked with names such as NDTV and Beebom in the past. Aside from covering the latest news, I’ve reviewed my fair share of devices ranging from smartphones and laptops to smart home devices. I also have interviewed tech execs and appeared as a host in YouTube videos talking about the latest and greatest gadgets out there.
