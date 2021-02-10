HP has today announced a refreshed lineup of convertible PCs – the Pavilion x360 15, and a smaller variant called the Pavilion x360 14. The new HP offerings come equipped with 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake processors with the integrated Iris Xe graphics onboard and also reduce some heft compared to their predecessors.

The latest HP is offering is its lightest Pavilion series convertible to date

The entry-level configuration of the HP Pavilion x360 with an Intel Core i3 processor is priced at $749 and will be up for grabs starting today. You can go up to an Intel Core i7 CPU too, but that variant would go on sale next month. As for the Pavilion x360 14, pricing details are still under the wraps, but it will be available later this spring.

HP says the Pavilion x360 duo is its most sustainable consumer laptop to date, with each device using an ocean-bound plastic bottle in its construction and recycled aluminum in the keyboard deck. Additionally, thanks to slimmed-down bezels, the new HP offerings are also touted to offer the highest screen-to-body ratio for a mainstream HP convertible at 88.92%, and also happens to be the lightest one too.

HP has trimmed the bezels to achieve a screen-to-body ratio of 88.92%

Talking about screens, the HP Pavilion x360 15 comes fitted with a 15.6-inch FHD touchscreen panel, while the one on its smaller sibling cuts down the screen real estate to around 14-inch. Plus, they also bring support for Wi-Fi 6 for faster connectivity, while authentication is handled by a fingerprint sensor.

HP Pavilion x360 15 specifications:

Display 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080)

250 nits brightness

45% NTSC

Touch-sensitive panel

88.9% screen-to-body ratio Processor 11th Generation Intel Core i7-1165G7Up to 4.7 GHz with Intel®Turbo Boost Technology12 MB L3 cache RAM 16 GB DDR4-3200 MHz RAM (2 x 8 GB) Graphics Intel Iris Xe graphics Storage 512 GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD Wireless connectivity Intel® Wi-Fi 6 AX201 (2×2)Bluetooth 5 Ports 1x SuperSpeed USB Type-C 10Gbps signaling rate (USB Power Delivery, DisplayPort 1.4, HP Sleep and Charge)

2x SuperSpeed USB Type-A 5Gbps signaling rate

1x Headphone/microphone combo

1x AC smart pin

1x HDMI 2.0

1x microSD card slot Battery 3-cell, 43 Wh Li-ion polymer45 W Smart AC power adapter

Up to 7 hours and 15 minutes (mixed usage)

Up to 10 hours and 45 minutes (video playback) Color Natural silver top cover with vertical brushing pattern on the keyboard deck Audio 2x B&O speakers Security Fingerprint reader