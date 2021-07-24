We start today’s deals with several Windows computers, starting with the HP Pavilion 15 Laptop that’s currently getting a $45 discount, meaning you can grab one for $900. This will get you a new laptop with an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM and 512GB storage space. Now, if you don’t want to spend that much on a new laptop, you can also consider grabbing the HP 15 Laptop with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM and 256GB storage space. Get an even more affordable laptop with the ASUS VivoBook 15 that’s now going for $385 after receiving a $35 discount. This laptop features a 15.6-inch display, an Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Now, if you’re looking to get a new gaming PC, the Alienware Aurora R12 Gaming Desktop is currently getting a 230 discount, leaving this amazing gaming PC available for $1,900. It comes with an Intel Core i7 processor, 256GB SSD storage and 1TB SATA storage, you also get 16GB RAM and the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 8GB graphics card to take your gaming to the next level.

If you’re getting a new laptop or Dell’s gaming PC, you should also consider grabbing a new monitor, and we have selected a few for you to check out. First up, we have the Sceptre Curved 24-inch gaming LED monitor that’s currently getting a $14.59 discount, meaning that you can get one for just $210.38.

If you want something a bit more expensive, you can go for the Dell UltraSharp 27-inch 4K UHD that’s now available for $605 after receiving a 16 percent discount, which translates to $115 savings. And if you’re looking for something even more affordable, you can also grab the ViewSonic 24-Inch Frameless 1080p monitor for $180 with $10 savings. You can also free up your working space with a new WALI GSDM003 Premium Triple LCD Monitor Desk Mount that’s currently getting a $20 discount with an on-page coupon, meaning you can grab one for $80.