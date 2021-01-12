HP Curved monitor

HP has launched a new curved screen monitor, which features a 34-inch display. It supports up to a WQHD resolution of 3440 x 1440 pixels and has a 21:9 aspect ratio. The typical brightness can go up to 250 nits and it has a 3500:1 contrast ratio. Here are the rest of the display specifications:

Product number21Y56A7
Display panel typeVA
Viewable image area (diagonal)34″
Panel active area (W x H)33.37 x 79.72 cm
ResolutionWQHD (3440 x 1440)
Aspect ratio21:9
Brightness (typical)250 nits
Contrast ratio (typical)3500:1
Response times5ms GtG (with overdrive)
Pixel pitch0.231 mm
Display featuresLow blue light mode; Anti-glare; Height adjustable

The HP P34hc connectivity options include HDMI; USB-C; USB port; USB hub; Display Port. There is 1 USB Type-C™ (Alternative mode DisplayPort™ 1.2, power delivery up to 65 W); 1 HDMI 2.0 (with HDCP support); 1 DisplayPort™ 1.2 in (with HDCP support) and 4 USB-A 3.2 Gen 1. The VESA mount is 100 mm x 100 mm. It is security lock ready as well. The physical specifications are:

Dimensions With Stand (W x D x H)80.94 x 23.49 x 51.8 cm
Dimensions (W x D x H)80.94 x 11.21 x 36.69 cm
Minimum dimensions (W x D x H)31.89 x 4.41 x 14.44 in
Product dimensions with stand (W x D x H)31.89 x 9.25 x 20.4 in
Weight5.2 kg

The HP monitor also has onscreen controls that include Exit; Information; Management; Power; Input control; Menu control; Brightness+; Image; Color. For environmental reasons, it features an arsenic-free display glass; Low halogen; Mercury-free display backlights; TCO Certified and TCO Certified Edge.

Signal interface/performance : 640 x 480; 800 x 600; 1024 x 768; 1280 x 720; 1280 x 800; 1280 x 1024; 1440 x 900; 1600 x 900; 1680 x 1050; 1920 x 1080; 1920 x 1200; 3440 x 1440

I’ve been associated with the tech industry since 2014 when I built my first blog. I’ve worked with Digit, one of India’s largest tech publications. As of now, I’m working as a News Editor at Pocketnow, where I get paid to use and write about cutting-edge tech. You can reach out to me at [email protected]
You May Also Like
M1 Mac mini
Today’s Apple deals feature the latest M1 Mac mini and more
Today’s Apple deals come from Amazon.com, where we can find the latest M1 Mac mini, the 13-inch Intel-powered MacBook Pro, and more on sale
Pocketnow Daily: iPhone 13 Display Leaks: FINALLY Catching Up? (video)
On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the display in the upcoming iPhone 13 lineup, Samsung Galaxy S21 rumors, and more.
A perfect moment to grab an Intel powered MacBook Air
Today’s deals start with the previous generation Apple MacBook Air with Intel processors under the hood and a couple of must-have accessories