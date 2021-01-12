HP has launched a new curved screen monitor, which features a 34-inch display. It supports up to a WQHD resolution of 3440 x 1440 pixels and has a 21:9 aspect ratio. The typical brightness can go up to 250 nits and it has a 3500:1 contrast ratio. Here are the rest of the display specifications:

Product number 21Y56A7 Display panel type VA Viewable image area (diagonal) 34″ Panel active area (W x H) 33.37 x 79.72 cm Resolution WQHD (3440 x 1440) Aspect ratio 21:9 Brightness (typical) 250 nits Contrast ratio (typical) 3500:1 Response times 5ms GtG (with overdrive) Pixel pitch 0.231 mm Display features Low blue light mode; Anti-glare; Height adjustable

The HP P34hc connectivity options include HDMI; USB-C; USB port; USB hub; Display Port. There is 1 USB Type-C™ (Alternative mode DisplayPort™ 1.2, power delivery up to 65 W); 1 HDMI 2.0 (with HDCP support); 1 DisplayPort™ 1.2 in (with HDCP support) and 4 USB-A 3.2 Gen 1. The VESA mount is 100 mm x 100 mm. It is security lock ready as well. The physical specifications are:

Dimensions With Stand (W x D x H) 80.94 x 23.49 x 51.8 cm Dimensions (W x D x H) 80.94 x 11.21 x 36.69 cm Minimum dimensions (W x D x H) 31.89 x 4.41 x 14.44 in Product dimensions with stand (W x D x H) 31.89 x 9.25 x 20.4 in Weight 5.2 kg

The HP monitor also has onscreen controls that include Exit; Information; Management; Power; Input control; Menu control; Brightness+; Image; Color. For environmental reasons, it features an arsenic-free display glass; Low halogen; Mercury-free display backlights; TCO Certified and TCO Certified Edge.

Signal interface/performance : 640 x 480; 800 x 600; 1024 x 768; 1280 x 720; 1280 x 800; 1280 x 1024; 1440 x 900; 1600 x 900; 1680 x 1050; 1920 x 1080; 1920 x 1200; 3440 x 1440