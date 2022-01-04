HP OMEN and Victus gaming desktops go live at CES 2022 with new cooling solution

HP today revealed its newest gaming lineup with the brand new HP OMEN 45L desktop, the refined OMEN 25L desktop, and the new Victus HP 15L desktop PC. HP also announced its next-generation console-ready OMEN 27u 4K gaming monitor. The company also updated its OMEN 16 and 17 gaming laptops and introduced a new cooling solution to improve the thermals.

The new HP OMEN 16 and 17 gaming laptops are both receiving major upgrades with the addition of the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series laptop graphics. Additionally, the new laptops will receive the latest 12th Generation Intel Core processors.

HP OMEN 45L Desktop

HP OMEN 45L comes with the latest CPU cooling solution from the company called OMEN Cryo Chamber. This is located up to 43mm above the main tower, and it houses the 360mm AiO liquid cooler that provides CPU temperature 6C lower at full load, according to HP. The company will also sell the OMEN 40L desktop with a more traditional tower design, and it will have the same configurable options as its larger sibling, without the OMEN Cryo Chamber.

The new OMEN 45L can be configured with up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 GPU, or an AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT. It also comes with a 12th Gen Intel Core i9-1200K processor or an 8-core AMD Ryzen 9 5900X CPU and Windows 11. Each machine can be configured with up to 64GB of HyperX DDR4 3733 MHz memory and can include two 2TB WD Black M.2 PCIe NVMe SSDs on top of the usual two 2.25 SATA SSDs and two 3.5” SATA HDDs. The desktop can also have up to an 800W Cooler Master 80 Plus Gold ATX power supply with RGB colors – which users can customize in the OMEN Gaming Hub. The Gaming Hub will also enable users to undervolt the computer, and it will offer other additional features that more advanced users could take advantage of.

HP will also sell the OMEN 45L ATX Case to DIY enthusiasts with the OMEN Cryo Chamber. The case will be available for purchase in the coming weeks. The HP OMEN 45L Gaming Desktop is expected to be available from January 5 at HP.com, and soon at Best Buy. The OMEN 45L desktop will start at $1,899.99.

HP OMEN 25L Desktop

The new OMEN 25L Desktop comes with refined thermals and a tool-less design to offer an easier solution to gamers. The case fits a standard Micro ATX motherboard, two M.2 PCIe SSD slots, one 2.5/3.5” storage pay, three fan locations, four DDR4 memory DIMM slots, and up to a 155m ATX power supply. The thermals have been greatly improved, and it can be configured up to the NVIDIA RTX 3080 or up to the AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics cards. It’s also powered by the latest 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processors or up to the latest AMD Ryxen processors. The case also features RGB lighting that can be customized via the OMEN Gaming Hub.

Victus by HP 15L Desktop

HP OMEN 27u 4K Gaming Monitor

The Victus by HP 15L Desktop is the line’s first desktop and it features a compact design. It comes in two color options in Mica Silver and Ceramic White. It also has a customizable RGB “infinity mirror” logo. The Victus can be configured with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti or up to the AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics, and 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processors, or up to the latest AMD Ryzen 7 5000G processors. It can also have up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM.The new 27-inch monitor is one of the first OMEN devices to support HDMI 2.1, and it’s next-gen console-ready. The resolution is 4K, and it offers 1ms refresh rate at 120Hz. The monitor also has VESA Display HDR 400 via HDMI 2.1. The HP OMEN 27u features small bezels for better immersion, and it has DCI-P3 95% and 450 nits of brightness. The HP OMEN 27u 4K gaming monitor will be available for $699.99, and it’s expected to be available this Spring via HP.com.