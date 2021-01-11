AT CES 2021, HP has introduced a slew of new products. It has launched new laptops in the Elite and Envy range, HP Elite Dragonfly G2 and HP Elite Dragonfly Max. There is also a new convertible laptop called Elite Folio. Plus, a new pair of true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds.

HP Envy 14

HP Envy 14

The HP Envy 14 starts at USD 999. It is expected to be available sometime in January via HP.com. It features a 14-inch WUXGA (1,920 x 1,200 pixels) multitouch-enabled IPS display. The laptop is powered by the 11th Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 SoC. You can push it up to NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti with Max-Q graphics. It comes equipped with 16GB of DDR4 RAM, 256GB SSD storage, and the laptop runs on Windows 10 Home. The laptop also has a 720p HD camera with camera shutter and integrated dual-array digital microphones. The audio is handled by Bang and Olufsen with dual speakers. There is a backlit keyboard and the laptop is claimed to last up to 16.5 hours on a single charge. Port selection includes Thunderbolt 4, Display port, two USB Type-A ports, one headphone mic combo, one AC Smart pin, and one HDMI 2.0 port.

HP Elite range

The HP Elite range of laptops includes Elite Dragonfly G2, Elite Dragonfly Max, HP EliteBook x360 1030 G8, HP EliteBook x360 1040 G8, and HP Elite x2 G8 (availability in April) laptops, which are slated to go on sale in January. There is also EliteBook 840 Aero G8, which is expected to be made available in March. The price will be revealed closer to the launch date.

HP Elite Dragonfly G2

HP Elite Dragonfly Max

The HP Elite Dragonfly G2 and HP Elite Dragonfly Max are convertibles that are powered by the latest Intel 11th generation Tiger Lake processors, and new Intel integrated graphics. They feature a 13.3-inch display and come with up to 32GB of RAM. The HP Elite Dragonfly G2 weighs less than 1kg. Audio is again handled by Bang & Olufsen. There’s a 720p HD camera on board with a shutter button on the keyboard.

Coming to the HP EliteBook x360 1030 G8 and the HP EliteBook x360 1040 G8, they are powered by 11th Gen Intel Core i5/i7 U-Series processors. The former features a 13.3-inch FHD or UHD display, while the latter gets a 14-inch FHD or UHD display. They come equipped with up to 32GB of RAM and up to 2TB of SSD storage. These are convertibles and can be used in tent mode as well.

HP EliteBook 840 G8 Aero

The HP EliteBook 840 G8 Aero houses the latest 11th Gen Intel Core processors under the hood. It comes with Wi-Fi 6 and 5G connectivity. There’s also a “world-facing third microphone”, which is essentially a microphone located at the lid of the laptop. It sports a traditional laptop design, has up to 64GB RAM, up to 2TB of SSD storage, and Intel UHD Graphics.

HP Elite Folio

HP Elite Folio

This convertible PC features a pull-forward form factor to make it usable as a tablet and a laptop. It will be available in February, and pricing will be revealed closer to launch. It features a 13.5-inch display with an optional HP Sure View Reflect privacy panel and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G compute platform and supports Wi-Fi 6 and optional 5G connectivity. It also gets an HP Elite Slim Active Pen with an integrated charging and storage cradle for quick access. You can push it up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The HP Elite Folio has two USB Type-C ports, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a Nano-SIM slot.