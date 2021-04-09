HP has today launched an updated version of its Chromebook x360 14c convertible. The latest 2-in-1 Chrome OS machine by HP swaps the 10th Gen Intel processor inside its predecessor that was released last year with an 11th Gen Intel processor. Aside from the silicon at its heart, not much has changed in terms of aesthetics and the rest of the innards.

The HP Chromebook x360 14c offers a 14-inch FHD (1920 x 1080 pixels) touch-sensitive panel that supports the USI standard for using a stylus to draw or take notes on it. You’ll be able to choose between configurations with an 11th Generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 processor and the more powerful Core i5 variant. It is paired with 8 gigs of DDR4 RAM and up to 256GB of PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD.

There’s a 3-cell 58Wh battery inside that supports 45W charging and is claimed to last around 10 hours, 45 minutes of mixed usage. The speakers on HP Chromebook x360 14c are tuned by Bang & Olufsen and there is also a fingerprint sensor for authentication. Buyers will get a year’s worth of Google One access that offers benefits such as 100GB of cloud storage.

HP Chromebook x360 14c starts at $649.99 and will be up for grabs from Best Buy and the official HP online store. The base configuration with an 11th Gen Intel Core i3 processor is already up for grabs from Best Buy in the US, but details about its availability in other markets are yet to be revealed.