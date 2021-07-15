We start today’s deals with several laptops from HP and its gaming brand OMEN, starting with the OMEN X 2S that’s currently getting a $100.99 discount, leaving it up for grabs at $2,099. This powerful gaming laptop comes with a 15.6-inch touch display, an Intel Core i7 processor, the NVIDIA RTX 2070 with Max-Q 8GB GPU, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD. And if you’re looking for a more affordable variant, you can get the OMEN 15 Gaming Laptop with a 15.6-inch display and basically the same internals, but without the Touch Screen and all the flashy features as the OMEN X 2S, and it is available for $1,500 with $99 savings.

If you are more interested in a regular laptop, the HP 15 Laptop is now selling for $548 after getting a $42 discount. This laptop comes with AMD’s Ryzen 7 3700U processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD. The HP 14 Laptop with a Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB is a more affordable variant, as it is now selling for $487 with $72.99 savings. And suppose you’re more interested in getting a new Chromebook. In that case, you can get the HP Chromebook 14 laptop with an Intel Celeron N4000 processor with 4GB RAM and 32GB storage for just $237.07 after receiving a 12 percent discount that translates to $32.92 savings.

You can also save some cash on a couple of gaming mice, starting with the Logitech G903 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Mouse that’s getting a $50 discount, meaning you can grab one for $100. If you’re looking for something more affordable, you can also go for the Cooler Master MM710 53G Gaming Mouse for $36.30 after getting a $13.69 discount. Now, if you’re looking for something awesome that won’t break the bank, you can also consider the Razer Basilisk v2 Wired Gaming Mouse that’s getting a $20 discount, leaving it available for $60. And get a new PECHAM 3mm Extended High Precise Large Gaming Mouse Pad for your new mouse for just $7.19, as it’s getting a 20 percent on-page coupon, and don’t forget to enter promo code YGK89LAM at checkout to see even better savings.

Other deals feature the Lenovo Portable Aluminum laptops stand that’s getting a $50 discount, meaning you can grab yours for $20. The Blue Yeti USB Mic is getting a 23 percent discount, leaving it at $100, and if you want extra storage, you can also get a new Samsung T7 Touch Portable SSD 1TB SSD for $162.77 after receiving a $27.22 discount.

