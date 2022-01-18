HP announces line-up of durable laptops for teaching and learning

In this day and age of blended learning, owning a laptop for a student dedicated to education has become a must. Before the pandemic, children rarely used laptops and e-learning devices for study. However, due to COVID-19, digital learning has become mainstream. And it's not easy for everyone to buy devices for their kids to study. So, to counter this problem, HP has introduced its new Fortis lineup specifically designed for e-learning.

HP's Fortis series is made with durability in mind. It embodies strength to help withstand drops, resist spills, and keep keys where they belong: on the keyboard. It has a textured surface for better grip, reinforced power and USB-C ports that limit damage from accidentally tugged cables, and reinforced hinges that can take repeated opening and closing. The chassis, keyboard, and display in the Fortis lineup can even be wiped down using commonly available household disinfecting and cleaning wipes.

HP Fortis 14

HP Fortis 14 series is one of the series of laptops introduced today. They feature a 14-inch diagonal screen which HP says is great for taking notes while watching a lecture or creating visual stories with ease. The HP Fortis 14” G10 Chromebook is powered by an Intel processor and supports 4G LTE connectivity. It has a 180-degree hinge. Up top, there is an 88-degree wide-viewing angle HD camera and dual mics for online classes and meetings.

Along with the Chromebook option, the HP Fortis 14 also comes in HP ProBook Fortis 14” G9 and HP ProBook Fortis 14” G10 variants that run on Windows 11. The G10 series is powered by a 12th Gen Intel i3/i5 processor whereas the G9 is powered by an Intel Celeron/Pentium processor. HP has also added the Wolf Security for Business technology that makes it easy for the IT administration of the school to protect the student's devices with a hardware-enforced, always-on, resilient defense.

HP Fortis 11

Along with HP Fortis 14 series, HP also announced Pro x360 Fortis 11” G9 and HP Pro x360 Fortis 11” G10 laptops. Since these carry the 'x360' name, they have a hinge that allows the display to move 360-degrees. It comes with a rechargeable pen that allows students to create, capture, and draw in laptop, tablet, tent, stand, or book mode.

The x360 Fortis 11” G9 is powered by Intel Celeron/Pentium processor and runs on Windows 11. It supports Wi-Fi 6 and there is also support for 4G LTE connectivity. The Pro x360 Fortis 11” G10 is powered by a 12th Gen Intel i3/i5 processor and runs on Windows 11. Likewise the HP Fortis 14 series, the 11" series also comes with Wolf Security for Business.

In addition to the 11” G9 and G10, HP has also taken wraps off the 11" G9 Q Chromebook. It runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7c compute processor. HP says the G9 Q Chromebook is its thinnest and lightest Fortis device built for the rigors of today’s students and provides ultimate portability. It is 4G LTE supported.

Pricing and Availability