CES 2021 might have ended but the announcements have not. HP has announced a wide range of new Chromebooks. It has launched HP Chromebook 14 G7 alongside four other Education Edition (EE) products.

“HP is committed to enabling better learning outcomes for 100 million people by 2025. With education no longer confined to the four walls of the classroom, HP is creating technology that helps teachers, students, as well as parents, thrive in blended learning environments,” said Bill Avey, General Manager and Global Head of Education, Personal Systems, HP Inc. “HP’s innovative Chromebook lineup gives educators and students access to flexible, engaging, and personalized devices that are critical to ensuring a quality education.”

The HP Chromebook 14 G7 is powered by the latest Intel processors. It comes with a 14-inch diagonal screen, ultra-wide HD webcam, and dual microphones. There are multiple HDMI and USB-C ports to add displays and accessories. And, of course, all the products here run Chrome OS.

HP has added new Chromebooks to its Education Edition portfolio, designed to enhance the student learning experience. The HP Chromebook x360 11 G4 EE is powered by the latest Intel Celeron multi-core processor. It has a 360-degree hinge, and an optional USI garaged pen. There is an integrated HD camera on the front and an 8MP rear camera. It supports Wi-Fi 6.

Coming to the HP Chromebook 11 G9 EE and the HP Chromebook 11MK G9 EE, these are aimed to help students reach their potential with cloud-first learning and are powered by Intel or MediaTek processors. The latter has a battery life of up to 16 hours.. Further, the HP Chromebook x360 11MK G3 EE is also powered by MediaTek processors but features a 360-degree hinge.

Availability:

HP Chromebook 14 G7 is expected to be available in February.

HP Chromebook x360 11 G4 EE is expected to be available in March.

HP Chromebook 11 G9 is expected to be available in February

HP Chromebook 11MK G9 EE is expected to be available later in January.

HP Chromebook x360 11MK G3 is expected to be available later in January.