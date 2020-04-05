HP has unveiled the new Envy 17 laptop, and this one looks like a great mix of aesthetics and performance. HP’s latest offering flaunts a sleek metallic build and is powered by Intel’s 10th generation processor.

Here’s a quick rundown of the HP Envy 17’s internal hardware:

10th Generation Intel Core i7-1065G7 processor

Up to 17.3-inch 4K UHD display

12GB DDR4 RAM

512GB Intel SSD and 32GB Intel Optane memory

NVIDIA GeForce MX330 GPU

Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX 201 (2×2)

4-cell, 55 Wh Li-ion polymer battery

The HP Envy 17 comes equipped with Bang & Olufsen-tuned speakers and has a full-sized keyboard with a fingerprint sensor. It is priced at $1,250 and is now listed on Best Buy. HP says the Envy 17 will be available soon, and will also be up for grabs from the official HP website as well.