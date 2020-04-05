Up next
HP has unveiled the new Envy 17 laptop, and this one looks like a great mix of aesthetics and performance. HP’s latest offering flaunts a sleek metallic build and is powered by Intel’s 10th generation processor.

Here’s a quick rundown of the HP Envy 17’s internal hardware:

  • 10th Generation Intel Core i7-1065G7 processor
  • Up to 17.3-inch 4K UHD display
  • 12GB DDR4 RAM
  • 512GB Intel SSD and 32GB Intel Optane memory
  • NVIDIA GeForce MX330 GPU
  • Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX 201 (2×2)
  • 4-cell, 55 Wh Li-ion polymer battery

The HP Envy 17 comes equipped with Bang & Olufsen-tuned speakers and has a full-sized keyboard with a fingerprint sensor. It is priced at $1,250 and is now listed on Best Buy. HP says the Envy 17 will be available soon, and will also be up for grabs from the official HP website as well.

