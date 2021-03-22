hp envy x360 15 black
HP has today launched a fresh line-up of premium laptops that includes the HP ENVY x360 15 convertible and the HP ENVY 17. The two laptops offer a sleek build that employs recycled aluminum and ocean-bound plastics. The new HP offerings also come with some neat features such as a physical webcam shutter, a wireless file transfer feature called HP QuickDrop to move data between your phone and laptop over Wi-Fi or LTE, and the ability to turn the display into a lighting source for selfies.

Coming to the internals, you can equip the HP Envy x360 15 with either an 11th Gen Intel Core processor or an AMD Ryzen 5000 series chip. You get a 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080 pixels) display with a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass NBT on top. However, buyers can go all the way up to a 4K OLED panel as well.

The AMD version of HP ENVY x360 15 starts at $749.99

Your processor options include AMD Ryzen 5 5500U, AMD Ryzen 5700U, 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7, and Intel Core i7-1165G7. You can equip the machine with up to 12GB of DDR4 RAM and 512 GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD. There’s also support for Gigabit-class Wi-Fi 6 AX200 (2×2) and Bluetooth 5, fast charge support that can juice up the battery from 0-50% in just half an hour, and a fingerprint scanner as well

The Intel-powered variant of the HP ENVY x360 15 comes in silver color, while the AMD-driven version is up for grabs in a Nightfall Black color. The AMD version of HP ENVY x360 15 starts at  $749.99, while the Intel model will set you back by $899.99. Both of them are now up for grabs via Best Buy.

HP ENVY 17

Coming to the HP Envy 17, it ditches the 360-degree hinge design and opts for a full-size keyboard with number keys on the right side. This one features a 17.3-inch FHD (1920 x 1080 pixels) display with Gorilla Glass NBT for protection. But you can configure it with a 4K UHD OLED panel as well. The screen-to-body ratio stands at an impressive 86.3%, while the touchpad is 19% larger this time around. 

HP will let you configure the ENVY 17 with 4K OLED panel as well

The device is powered by the 11th Generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor ticking alongside up to 12 gigs of RAM, 32GB of Intel Optane memory, and 512GB of NVMe PCIe M.2 SSD. The company is touting up to 9 hours and 45 minutes of battery life with mixed usage for the HP ENVY 17. The machine also offers a Thunderbolt 4 port and comes in silver color. You can pick this one up starting at $999.99 from Best Buy

