Victus by HP 16

HP has today launched a slew of new products such as gaming laptops and monitors under its OMEN brand. However, the company is also introducing a new family of gaming-centric machines under the Victus brand, which is aimed at providing an entry-level gaming experience without costing a bomb. The first product making its debut under the new brand is Victus by HP 16 gaming laptop, which takes a healthy dose of design inspiration from the OMEN series.

A choice between 11th Gen Intel or AMD Ryzen 5000 series CPUs

Talking about the internals, Victus by HP 16 features a 16-inch display that is claimed to have been fitted inside the chassis of a 15-inch machine. The device can be configured with up to a QHD panel and a peak refresh rate of 165Hz. There is prominent ‘V’ branding at the back as well as the display chin, while color options on the table are mica silver, performance blue, and ceramic white.

victus inline

Coming to the internals, Victus by HP 16 will let you choose between Intel (up to Intel Core i7-11800H) or an AMD (up to the octa-core AMD Ryzen 7 5800H) processors. You can fit up to 32 gigs of DDR4 RAM (3200MHz) and 1TB of PCIe Gen 4 SSD or optional Intel Optane memory too. And to handle games, the machine maxes out at an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Laptop GPU (6GB memory) or the AMD Radeon RX 5500M GPU.

HP is touting five-way airflow and a four-heat pipe design to keep things from getting toasty inside its new gaming laptop. The Victus by HP 16 will come pre-installed with the OMEN Gaming Hub that gives access to tricks such as Undervolting, Performance Mode, and Network Booster among others.

Victus 16 by HP

Victus by HP 16 has a starting price of $799.99 and it will be up for grabs from HP’s official store and authorized retail partners this June. Despite the debut of Victus as the company’s new brand for affordable gaming hardware, HP plans to carry on with the ‘Pavilion Gaming’ family of entry-level gaming laptops.




I’ve been writing about consumer technology for over three years now, having worked with names such as NDTV and Beebom in the past. Aside from covering the latest news, I’ve reviewed my fair share of devices ranging from smartphones and laptops to smart home devices. I also have interviewed tech execs and appeared as a host in YouTube videos talking about the latest and greatest gadgets out there.

You May Also Like
m1 macbook pro pocketnow
Apple’s latest M1 MacBook Pro and MacBook Air are up to $150 off
The latest deals come from Amazon.com, where we find the powerful M1-powered MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, and more devices on sale
Honor Magicbook 14
Honor refreshes MagicBook 14, 15 with 11th Gen Intel Core processors
The HONOR MagicBook 14 and 15 are both equipped with Wi-Fi 6 and a 2X2 MIMO dual antenna design, enabling wireless transfer speeds of up to 2400 Mbps.
Apple M1 MacBook Air review
M1 MacBooks, previous-generation iMacs and more are on sale today
Check out the latest deals from Amazon.com, where you can find the latest M1-powered MacBook Pro and several iMacs on sale