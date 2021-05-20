HP has today launched a slew of new products such as gaming laptops and monitors under its OMEN brand. However, the company is also introducing a new family of gaming-centric machines under the Victus brand, which is aimed at providing an entry-level gaming experience without costing a bomb. The first product making its debut under the new brand is Victus by HP 16 gaming laptop, which takes a healthy dose of design inspiration from the OMEN series.

A choice between 11th Gen Intel or AMD Ryzen 5000 series CPUs

Talking about the internals, Victus by HP 16 features a 16-inch display that is claimed to have been fitted inside the chassis of a 15-inch machine. The device can be configured with up to a QHD panel and a peak refresh rate of 165Hz. There is prominent ‘V’ branding at the back as well as the display chin, while color options on the table are mica silver, performance blue, and ceramic white.

Coming to the internals, Victus by HP 16 will let you choose between Intel (up to Intel Core i7-11800H) or an AMD (up to the octa-core AMD Ryzen 7 5800H) processors. You can fit up to 32 gigs of DDR4 RAM (3200MHz) and 1TB of PCIe Gen 4 SSD or optional Intel Optane memory too. And to handle games, the machine maxes out at an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Laptop GPU (6GB memory) or the AMD Radeon RX 5500M GPU.

HP is touting five-way airflow and a four-heat pipe design to keep things from getting toasty inside its new gaming laptop. The Victus by HP 16 will come pre-installed with the OMEN Gaming Hub that gives access to tricks such as Undervolting, Performance Mode, and Network Booster among others.

Victus by HP 16 has a starting price of $799.99 and it will be up for grabs from HP’s official store and authorized retail partners this June. Despite the debut of Victus as the company’s new brand for affordable gaming hardware, HP plans to carry on with the ‘Pavilion Gaming’ family of entry-level gaming laptops.