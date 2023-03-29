Just a few days after Lenovo announced its new gaming laptops, HP has announced its latest line-up of gaming hardware. The new range of devices includes exciting products such as the OMEN Transcend 16 laptop — featuring a mini-LED display and 240Hz refresh rate — and a high-end 144Hz 4K monitor with HDMI 2.1 support. In this article, let's take a close look at the new HP OMEN laptops and monitors.

HP Omen Transcend 16

The OMEN Transcend 16 is easily the best gaming laptop that HP has announced. This laptop features a big 16-inch mini-LED display that supports 16:10 aspect ratio, 2560 x 1600-pixel resolution, HDR 1000, and up to 240Hz refresh rate. This display can reach up to 1,180 nits of peak brightness, making it one of the brightest displays on the market today, and providing exceptional visibility even in brightly-lit environments.

As a gaming laptop, it is not short on features. The HP OMEN Transcend 16 comes with a 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900HX processor and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU. There is the OMEN Dynamic Power feature that dynamically adjusts power of the CPU and GPU based on the activity occurring in the game or app.

Other than this, the Transcend 16 features a magnesium frame and is only 20 mm thick, which is quite slim for a gaming laptop. It also weighs just 2.1 kilogram, so you can carry it anywhere. This laptop also features a stylish design with an RGB keyboard that includes see-through WASD keys. The Omen Transcend 16 is set to release in early spring with a starting price of $1,669.99.

HP OMEN 16

HP has also updated the standard OMEN 16 laptop. Just like the Transcend 16, this laptop can be configured up to 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900HX. However, there is an option of AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS processor as well. As for the graphics, the OMEN 16 comes with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Laptop GPU. In addition to these fast internals, the OMEN 16 also supports up to 32 GB DDR5 RAM and up to 2 TB PCIe Gen4 NVMe M.2 SSD.

Other features of OMEN 16 include a 16-inch QHD 240Hz display with a 3ms response time. The laptop also features an all-new FHD web cam for video calls. However, unlike the HP OMEN Transcend 16, this version doesn't support Windows Hello login. The Omen 16 is expected to launch along Transcend 16 in early spring with a starting price of $1,269.99.

HP Victus 16

HP has also updated the mainstream Victus 16 laptop with fast internals. The new HP Victus 16 is powered by up to 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700HX processor or up to an AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS processor. For the graphics, the Victus 16 features up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX Laptop 4070 GPU. Additionally, it comes with OMEN Tempest Cooling solution and an IR thermopile sensor to manage temperatures and keep things cool when the laptop gets hot. The HP Victus 16 (2023) will be available this spring starting from $1,049.99.

New OMEN gaming monitors

In addition to the OMEN laptops, HP also unveiled the new line-up of OMEN monitors. Star of the show is the company's OMEN 27k Gaming Monitor that comes with features specifically for latest gaming consoles, including HDMI 2.1 support, 4K resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, and a built-in KVM, so you can easily switch between your peripherals.

Other monitors include OMEN 24, OMEN 27, OMEN 27q, OMEN 32q, and OMEN 32c that support up to 165Hz refresh rate. The OMEN 27s and OMEN 27qs come with up to a 240Hz refresh rate for competitive play. The OMEN 34c offers a 1500r curved screen with a 21:9 aspect ratio. Similar to the laptops, the monitor lineup will be available in the spring with prices ranging from $199.99 for the Omen 24 to $549.99 for the Omen 27k.

Source: HP