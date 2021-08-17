We have great news for anyone looking to get their hands on a new Chromebook. We have found several great options to choose from, starting with the HP Chromebook 14 Laptop that’s currently getting a 22 percent discount, meaning that you can get one for just $225 after a $65 discount. This laptop features a dual-core Intel Celeron N3350 processor, 4GB RAM, and 32GB of storage space. You also get a FHD IPS Display, Google Chrome OS, and great sound, thanks to its dual speakers.

Now, the HP Chromebook 11-inch Laptop is another great option that won’t break the bank. It is currently getting a 31 percent discount, meaning that you can get yours for just $155 with $68 savings. This laptop will get you up to 15 hours of battery life, and it features an 11.6-inch HD display, a MediaTek MT8183 processor, 4GB RAM, and 32GB storage. Finally, the HP Chromebook x360 14a Laptop is also on sale. This Chromebook features a 14-inch DH touchscreen, an Intel Celeron N4020 processor, 4GB RAM, and 32GB of internal storage space. It will also deliver up to 14 hours of regular use, so you can easily take your work on the go with any of these laptops.

You can also pimp out your setup with a new gaming keyboard, as the Logitech G915 TKL Lightspeed Wireless RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard is currently getting a $20 discount on its version with Clicky and Linear switches, meaning that you can get one for as low as $210. The Cooler Master CK550 V2 Gaming Mechanical Keyboard is a more affordable option, and it can now be yours for just $75.40 after getting a $25 discount. This full-sized keyboard features a wrist rest with a low friction cloth to keep us gaming for extended sessions.

Suppose you’re looking for more affordable options. In that case, you can consider grabbing the SteelSeries Apex 3 RGB Gaming Keyboard that’s currently getting an $11 discount, meaning you can grab one for $39. If you want to spend even less on a new gaming keyboard, you can also consider getting a new Redragon S101 Wired Gaming Keyboard and Mouse Combo that’s now available for just $30, which is currently $10 off.

Other deals feature the Amazon Kindle that’s currently getting a $25 discount, leaving the ad-supported variant for just $65 or getting the Kindle Paperwhite for $80 after a $50 discount representing 28 percent savings. And you can also consider grabbing a new MoKo Laptop Riser Stand that will hold laptops of up to 15-inches, and the best part is that it’s currently getting a 49 percent discount, meaning you can get one for just $11.21.