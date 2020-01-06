HP brought its most powerful 15-inch convertible to Las Vegas with the HP Spectre x360 15 (image below). With configurations going as high as 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor with the latest NVIDIA graphics, the Spectre x360 15 can have a battery life of up to 17 hours.

With a 90% screen-to-body ratio, the convertible features a 4K OLED 15.6-inch display, in addition to Wi-Fi 6, and security features including a fingerprint scanner and a webcam kill switch.

The HP ENVY 32 All-in-One (image above) brings what HP calls the world’s widest 4K display on a devices of this class. It can be configured with up to 9th Gen Intel Core i7 processors, up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 graphics, up to 32GB of DDR4 memory, and up to 1TB SSD, or dual storage options.

Content creation or consumption might require no extra speakers, as the AiO features built-in front-firing tweeters and subwoofer speakers custom tuned by Bang & Olufsen.

Next up is the HP Elite Dragonfly (image above), which the company presents as “the world’s first business convertible with 5G developed with a smart signal technology to boost antenna performance”.

Other features include Sure View Reflect which allows the user to block prying eyes at the push of a button, utilizing distinct copper colored privacy. The Elite Dragonfly also features a built-in Tile so you can easily locate it if you’ve misplaced it.

Last, but not least, the HP E24d G4 and HP E27d G4 Advanced Docking Monitors (above) are intelligent displays. With just one USB-C cable you can handle all your transfer needs, including video, data, and up to 100W of power.

You can power on both the display and the laptop with the push of a single button, even if the lid is closed on the laptop.

Pricing and availability are as follows:

HP Spectre x360 15 is expected to be available in March via HP.com for a starting price of $1,599.99. The device will also be available at Best Buy.

HP ENVY 32 AiO is now available at HP.com for a starting price of $1,599.99. The device can also be purchased at Best Buy, Amazon, and other US retailers.

HP Elite Dragonfly with optional Tile integration and HP Sure View Reflect is expected to be available starting February 2020 via HP.com.

HP Elite Dragonfly with 5G and a 10th Gen Intel® CoreTM vPro® processor is expected to be available later in the summer. Pricing will be provided closer to availability date.

HP E24d G4 Advanced Docking Monitor is expected to be available in January via HP.com for $349.

HP E27d G4 Advanced Docking Monitor is expected to be available in January via HP.com for $479.

There are also corresponding accessories, like sleeves, backpacks and toploads. You can learn more about these over at HP.com.