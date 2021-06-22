HP has announced two brand new monitors designed for work, school and for playing games. The first monitor is highly focused on conferencing and work, being the world’s first Zoom Certified monitor. The second one highlights work, school and a bit of gaming, it’s also HP’s first Chromebook Certified monitor.

HP E24mv G4 Monitor

The HP E24mv G4 is an FHD conference monitor that boasts the title of the “World’s first Zoom certified monitor”. The monitor is perfect for home and office workers who want to feel confident going into every video conference, mentions the press release. The 23.8-inch IPS display has a contrast ratio of 1000:1 and response ratio of 5ms (grey-to-grey). The maixumum brightness is 250 nits. It has a 5MP camera for high quality video chatting, it also has a 25 degrees of tilt adjustability, so the camera can provide better facial focus and the sensor can pick up the color and lights more easily.

For input, there is one VGA, one HDMI 1.4, a DisplayPort 1.2 and four USB-A 3.1 Gen 1 ports. There are built-in speakers and a dual microphones setup that can deliver and pick up rich, life-life sound. HP Eye Ease always-on blue light technology and four-way ergonomics provide comfort throughout the long workdays. As for pricing, the HP E24mv G4 is expected to be available in August, with pricing to be revealed later.

HP M27fd USB-C Monitor

The HP M27fd USB-C Monitor is the company’s first “Works With Chromebook” certified monitor that connects to a Chromebook out of the box. The “Works With Chromebook“ certification signifies the product has been tested by Google to meet specific connectivity, input, and power requirements so users have a seamless and compliant pairing experience.

The 27-inch IPS display has a contrast ratio of 1000:1 and response ratio of 5ms (grey-to-grey). The maixumum brightness is 300 nits. As for input ports, there is one VGA, one USB-C 1.2 port with power delivery up to 65W, two USB-A 3.2 Gen ports and two HDMI 1.4 ports with HDCP support.

It’s built to work on Chrome OS for full-functionality of Google suite, but it also works with any USB-C capable laptop to connect and power. The monitor also has HP Eye Ease with Eyesafe certified technology that reduces blue light without impacting the colors that are shown.

HP also notes that when the monitor is paid with other “Works With Chromebook” certified accessories like the HP Wireless mouse 220, the monitor offers a seamless connection and friendly user experience with a Chromebook. The HP M27fd USB-C monitor is available now for $299.99 at HP.com.