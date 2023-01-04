At CES 2023, HP announced several new products and solutions designed to change and improve hybrid work experiences. Like most companies, HP focused on developing new devices that could further enhance and improve people’s lives, whether working from home or in the office. The new products include several different laptops, desktop PCs, peripherals, monitors, and the OMEN gaming lineup.

Freelancers and work computers

HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook

The HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook is a compact device, and it sports a 14-inch IPS LCD (2560x1600) display with multitouch functionality. It has 1200 nits peak brightness and supports 100% of the sRGB field. The device weighs 3.33lbs (1.51kg), and has an 8MP camera built-in.

As for power, it’s equipped with a 12th Gen. Intel Core i5-1235U processor and 16GB of LPDDR5 memory, and 256GB PCIe NVMe SSD. As for graphics, the DragonFly Pro Chromebook will come with integrated Intel UHD graphics.

The laptop has quad-B&O speakers, RGB backlit keyboard, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.2. It has an “all-day” 51.3Wh battery and supports 96W fast charging via USB-C, which promises a 50% charge in just 30 minutes. HP says the DragonFly Pro Chromebook will be available this spring at HP.com, and pricing will be revealed closer to availability.

HP Dragonfly Pro

The new HP Dragonfly Pro comes with an AMD Ryzen 7736 mobile processor and AMD Radeon graphics. The laptop can be configured with up to 32GB of LPDDR5 memory and 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD. It has a 14-inch IPS FHD display with touch functionality and 400 nits of peak brightness, and it’s protected by Gorilla Glass NBT.

The laptop has a 5MP IR camera with a shutter, B&O quad speakers, and dual microphones. Ports-wise, it has two USB 4 Type-C ports, a Displayport 1.4, and a USB 3.2 Type-C port. It has a 64.6Wh battery, and it supports 96W charging via USB-C, and HP says it should last about 16 hours on a single charge with mixed usage. It can go from zero to 50% in just 30 minutes, using the 96W adapter.

The device weighs 3.53 lbs (1.6kg), and it’s available in Sparkling Black, and Ceramic White colors. It has a fingerprint sensor, facial recognition, and an IR camera for Windows Hello log-in. HP says it will be available this spring at HP.com, and pricing will be revealed closer to availability.

HP Dragonfly G4

The HP Dragonfly G4 is aimed at business customers, and it’s equipped with the Intel 13th Gen processor and Intel integrated graphics. It has up to 32GB LPDDR5 memory, and up to 2TB M.2 PCIe or NVMe encrypted SSD. The laptop has a 13.5-inch 3:2 display and various options going up to OLED and LCD, and up to 1000 nits with and without touch capability.

It has a full-size backlit and spill-resistant keyboard and supports fast charging, allowing the device to reach 50% in just 30 minutes. When it comes to ports, the Dragonfly G4 sports two Thunderbolt 4 with USB 4 Type-C, one USB-A 5Gbps port, one HDMI 2.0, a nano SIM slot, and a combo headphone/mic port. Furthermore, it has Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.3, as well as an optional 4G/5G connection. The Dragonfly G4 will be available this spring at HP.com, and pricing will be revealed closer to availability.

HP EliteBook 1040 G10

Like the Dragonfly G4, the new EliteBook and Elite x360 1040 G10 are business oriented and focus on professionals. The EliteBook 1040 G10 sports a 14-inch IPS LCD display with 16:10 aspect ratio, and there are several different configurations, going to a 250 nits brightness panel, up to 2K with 500 nits and 120Hz.

Under the hood is a 13th-generation Intel U-series and P-series processor with Intel graphics, up to 64GB DDR5 dual channel memory, and 2TB of M.2 PCIe or NVMe SSD. The smallest configuration will sport a 38Whr battery, but there will also be a larger 51.3Whr model, supporting 65W fast charging.

The device has two Thunderbolt 4 Type-C ports, two USB-A ports, an HDMI 2.0, Nano SIM slot, a combo headphone/jack port, and an optional Smart Card reader. As for connectivity, it’ll have Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and an optional 4G/5G connection. The EliteBook 1040 G10 will be available this spring at HP.com, and pricing will be revealed closer to availability.

HP Elite x360 1040 G10

The Elite x360 1040 G10 will have an unspecified Intel 13th Gen processor with Intel integrated graphics, and up to a 2K 500 nits 120Hz display with 16:10 aspect ratio. This will have up to 32GB LPDDR5 memory, and up to 2TB of M.2 PCIe or NVMe SSD. Like the EliteBook, it will be lightweight, ultra-compact, and have the same battery configuration, depending on your chosen model.

Connectivity-wise, it will be the same as the other two models, offering Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and an optional 4G/5G. There are dual speakers tuned by B&O, and there are two user-facing microphones, as well as a 5MP privacy camera. The Elite x360 1040 G10 will be available this spring at HP.com, and pricing will be revealed closer to availability.

The new Dragonfly G4, EliteBook 1040 G10, and Elite x360 1040 G10 will have even more collaboration features to improve hybrid work. The new features include the following:

Multi-Camera Experience: supports dual video streams and camera switching so users can easily show their faces and an object or a whiteboard at the same time, picture-in-picture or side-by-side. The new commercial PCs are the world’s first business notebooks to support the simultaneous use of two cameras.

supports dual video streams and camera switching so users can easily show their faces and an object or a whiteboard at the same time, picture-in-picture or side-by-side. The new commercial PCs are the world’s first business notebooks to support the simultaneous use of two cameras. Auto Camera Select: uses intelligent face tracking to recognize which camera a user is facing to keep audiences engaged without breaking eye contact.

uses intelligent face tracking to recognize which camera a user is facing to keep audiences engaged without breaking eye contact. HP Keystone Correction: makes sharing a whiteboard or a physical document easy by automatically cropping and flattening images from the camera feed with a single click.

makes sharing a whiteboard or a physical document easy by automatically cropping and flattening images from the camera feed with a single click. HP Be Right Back: lets users change their video feed to a still picture without disrupting meetings when they need a break.

HP also says that the new devices will be able to “intelligently optimize performance and power consumption” throughout the day, using these new features:

Intelligent Hibernate : learns PC usage patterns, so the device will go into hibernation mode automatically to minimize battery usage at the end of the workday. Over time, the PC can eventually predict when a user typically uses the device the following day and convert to modern standby mode for an instant-on experience.

: learns PC usage patterns, so the device will go into hibernation mode automatically to minimize battery usage at the end of the workday. Over time, the PC can eventually predict when a user typically uses the device the following day and convert to modern standby mode for an instant-on experience. Smart Sense: optimizes PC thermal performance using AI to learn and adapt to PC usage patterns. The result is a quieter and cooler laptop that is more comfortable to work with while still delivering the power needed to get work done.

New HP Monitors

HP E-Series G5 Monitors

The new HP E-Series G5 Monitors range from 21.5 to 44.5-inches diagonally and feature slim bezels and elegant new designs. The new monitors help hybrid workers stay focused and connected with up to 4K resolution on selected models. HP also offers curved and ultrawide screens with 99% sRGB color accuracy.

The new monitors come with an ambient light sensor that can automatically adjust the screen brightness, and they all feature the HP Eye Ease function to reduce blue light exposure. The new E45c G5 monitor is the world’s first 45-inch super ultrawide dual QHD monitor with the new Virtual Dual Display feature. HP also mentions that all monitors in the series feature 90% recycled and renewable materials like coffee grounds and recycled aluminium.

HP M24h and M27h FHD Monitors

HP M27h

Fortunately, home users aren’t left out, and HP unveiled the M24h and M27h FHD monitors. They’re aimed at general users who want simple and easy-to-use monitors. They focus on entertainment, and put more emphasis on usability and viewing angles.

The new M24h and M27h feature better-viewing angles, and improved ergonomics, and they’re also the first in the monitor series with a comfort setup guide through integrated software.

New Consumer PCs and OMEN Series

HP 14 and 15.6-inch laptops

The new HP 14 and 15.6-inch laptops will be available with either Intel or AMD processors and recycled metals. The 14-inch AMD models will have an up to Ryzen 7 7730U processor and AMD RADEON graphics, as well as 16GB of DDR4 memory. The Intel version will have up to Intel i7 1360P processor an up to 16GB of DDR4 memory. Both models will have up to 1TB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSDs, 16:9 displays, dual speakers, and up to 41Wh batteries.

HP 14-inch Laptop PC - Eco Edition

The new 14-inch Laptop PC - Eco Edition is made of up to 25% post-consumer recycled plastics. It uses a Bio-circular content that’s used as cooking oil, integrated into the bottom cover of the device. It’s also the first device to feature 100% sustainably sourced packaging that’s also recyclable.

HP 24 and 27-inch All-in-one PCs

HP 27 inch All-in-One PC

The HP 24 and 27-inch All-in-one desktop computers will also come with either Intel or AMD processors. The Intel version will be equipped with up to Intel i7-1255U processor and Intel graphics, while the AMD model will have up to AMD Ryzen 7 7730U processors and AMD Radeon graphics. Both devices will feature up to 32GB of DDR4 memory, 1TB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD, and have a wide selection of ports: two USB-A ports, one USB-C port, two USB 2.0 Type-A ports, a headphone/microphone port, an HDMI-out 1.4, and an RJ-45 port.

When it comes to connectivity, the devices will have Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3, and they’ll be available in Jack Black, Clay Bronze, and Shell White colors. The new devices will be available in Spring, 2023, and pricing will be shared at a later date.

Omen Gaming Hub

OMEN Gaming HUB

HP is one of the first PC manufacturers to release cloud gaming, integrated directly into their new Omen Gaming Hub. The new hub comes with an integrated NVIDIA GeForce NOW solution, which lets gamers play over 1,450 titles, including indie games, AAA titles, and more, through the cloud gaming service, regardless of the PC it is played on. The platform lets users access their local libraries and OMEN Optimizer, making it easier to launch and play with increased performance and higher-quality graphics and framerates.

OMEN 17 laptop

The new OMEN 17 Laptop is one of the most powerful gaming devices in the lineup. It sports the new 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900HZ processor, and the latest NVIDIA GeForce graphics. It utilizies the OMEN Tempest Cooling Technology for better performance and cooler temperatures, which lets gamers play for longer, with higher frame rates. As the name suggests, it has a 17.3-inch, 16:9, IPS display, and the highest configuration has QHD resolution and 240hz refresh rate.

When it comes to storage, it can be configured with up to 2TB PCIe NVMe SSD, and 32GB of DDR5 memory. The laptop also has a wide array of ports, including a Thunderbolt 4, two USB-A ports, a smart pin, an RJ-45 port, a headphone and microphone combo jack, a mini DisplayPort, and HDMI 2.1. Connectivity-wise, it’s also equipped with the latest technologies, including Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.3.

It has a full-size keyboard with per-key RGB backlighting, B&O speakers, and an 83Wh battery with support for fast charging (0-50% in 30 minutes). The new HP OMEN 17 laptop is expected to be available in January 2023, starting at $1,699.99 at HP.com.

OMEN 25L, 40L and 45L desktops

OMEN 45L Desktop

The new Omen 40L and 45L desktops upgrade to the 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900K processors, and up to the NVIDIA RTX 4090 graphics. The new OMEN 45L will also let users overclock the processor using the OMEN Cryo Chamber, a new CPU cooling solution that “houses an all-in-one liquid cooler” at the top of the case. As for the smaller 25L desktop, it will also receive an upgrade to the 13th Gen Intel Core processors, and the highest configuration with over the Intel Core i7-13700 & 13700F, as well as up to NIVIDA GeForce RTX3080 with 64GB of DDR5 memory.

The new gaming desktops are expected to be available this winter, and pricing will be shared “closer to availability.”