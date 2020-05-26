HP has announced a slew of PCs today and the new EliteBook range is a part of it. The range consists of HP EliteBook x360 1030 G7, EliteBook x360 1040 G, EliteBook 805 G7 and EliteBook 800 G7 Series PCs.

The HP EliteBook x360 1030 G7 and HP EliteBook x360 1040 G7 are premium laptops that are 6.3% smaller than the previous generation and boast up to an 89% screen-to-body ratio. The laptops feature 10th Gen six-core Intel Core vPro processors. The series comes with 4×4 LTE antennas.

The HP EliteBook x360 1040 G7 gets up to 29 hours of battery life. These are expected to be available in July. Pricing will be available closer to product availability.

The HP EliteBook 805 G7 and HP EliteBook 800 G7 Series PCs are designed to meet the demands of the multitask, multi-place workday – now with both AMD and Intel-based processor options. These come in 13.3-inch, 14-inch and 15.6-inch screen sizes.

The HP EliteBook 805 Series PCs powered by AMD Ryzen PRO processors with Radeon VEGA graphics. are the world’s thinnest and lightest AMD based mainstream business notebooks. The series offers up to 24 hours of battery life.

