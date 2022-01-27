HP and Lenovo could be working to deliver the first gaming Chromebooks with RGB keyboards

Chromebooks have been around for more than 10 years, as the first models shipped back in June 2011. Indeed, tons of options are available, but these affordable laptops aren’t necessarily the best option for those who love to play graphic-intensive games on their devices. Still, it seems that this is about to change, as the latest rumors suggest that HP and Lenovo are working on launching what could be the first gaming Chromebooks.

It seems that Chromebooks are about to evolve. The latest rumors claim that we may get Gaming Chromebooks later this year, and it all started back in July 2021, when NVIDIA announced its plans to introduce DLSS and ray tracing technologies to Chromebooks. Further, the company even made a demonstration of Wolfenstein: Youngblood and “The Bistro” running on a Chromebook powered by MediaTek’s Kompanio 1200 processor with RTX 3060 graphics. And things get more interesting when the guys over at 9to5Google suggest that gaming Chromebooks with full RGB keyboards are on the way.

A report claims that at least three companies are working to include RGB keyboards in future Chromebooks. Two of the upcoming laptops are said to be codenamed Vell and Taniks, which are also rumored to be based on Intel’s 12-gen Alder Lake chips.

The report suggests that Vell will arrive as part of HP’s OMEN lineup, while Taniks will join Lenovo’s Legion series of gaming laptops. The third gaming Chromebook model is codenamed Ripple, and it seems that this device could arrive with a different form factor, as it is believed to be a Chromebook OS tablet with a detachable keyboard.

There is no information as to when these gaming Chromebooks will be announced, but it seems that they will eventually make their way to the market.

Source: 9to5Google