HP announces All-in-One PC line-up for remote work and getting the job done

Just a few days after it unveiled a series of laptops for teaching and e-learning, HP took wraps off its new All-in-One PCs lineup built for working from home. In addition to the new home desktops, HP also unveiled new commercial desktops PCs and Z by HP workstations.

HP says the new PCs provide a robust and reliable desktop PC experience. They're built for hybrid work in the COVID-era and provide breakthrough audio and video capabilities that enable the users to collaborate, create, and focus without sacrificing performance. "From office workers to creative professionals, the new HP All-in-One and desktop PCs alongside the entry Z desktop workstations provide the next-gen power and performance needed for users to succeed in all working environments," adds HP.

HP All-in-One, Elite Series, Z Series, and more

First up, HP took wraps off its all-new Presence All-in-One Conferencing PC with Zoom Rooms. It comes in two sizes: 23.8-inch and 27-inch. It is powered by a 12th Gen Intel processor and comes with HP's Presence technology. It offers 16GB DDR4 memory and built-in Intel UHD Graphics. It has 256GB onboard SSD storage which is expandable. For video calls, it features a 5MP camera. It runs on Windows 11 and, of course, comes with Zoom Rooms software preinstalled.

HP Presence is the technology curated by HP for video conferencing. Just like Apple's Center Stage, it follows the person on the video call when moving and keeps them in the middle of the frame. The Dynamic Voice Leveling technology optimizes voice clarity to maintain consistent volume whereas AI-noise reduction 2 filters unwanted background noises. The PCs are also equipped with Wolf Security for Business that prevents threats and keeps the user data safe.

In addition to the Presence All-in-One, HP also unveiled EliteOne 800 G9 AiO Desktop PC. It is also powered by 12th Gen Intel processors and is available in the same 23.8-inch and 27-inch sizes. It runs on Windows 11 and is HP Presence compatible. Its stand also features wireless charging so you can just keep your phone on top of it and it will get charged throughout your call.

On the other hand, the HP Elite 800 G9 Desktop PC series' PCs are equipped with Intel Core 12th Gen processors and NVIDIA graphics. This series contains three new PCs: Elite Mini 800 G9 Desktop PC, HP Elite SFF 800 G9 Desktop PC, and the Elite Tower 800 G8 Desktop PC. HP has also announced new PCs under the 'Z by HP' lineup. Dubbed Z2 SFF G9 and Z2 Tower G9, these are the most powerful desktop PCs from HP. They feature Intel's K-series chips and NVIDIA RTX graphics.

Pricing and Availability

The pricing of none of the PCs announced today has been revealed. HP says that will reveal the pricing of the Desktop PCs closer to their availability. Here's is the availability chart for all the HP products announced today:

Model Availability HP Presence All-in-One Conferencing PC with Zoom Rooms May HP EliteOne 800 G9 All-in-One Desktop PC May HP Elite Mini 800 G9 Desktop PC Late March HP Elite SFF 800 G9 Desktop PC Late March HP Elite Tower 800 G9 Desktop PC Late February HP Elite 600 G9 Desktop PC Series Late March HP Pro 400 G9 Desktop PC Series May HP Z2 SFF G9 March HP Z2 Tower G9 March HP Z1 Tower G9 March

Source: HP