How’s that Librem 5’s boot speed?

The Librem 5 is a Linux-based (Pure OS) smartphone that has been in development for a while. Well, it still is in development, but now we’ve got a video of the developer kit hardware actually booting up and running.

This video from Purism compares the boot speed to an old HTC One running Android. That phone is, what… 6 years old though? Still, about 13 seconds to get to the lock screen is not bad. My Huawei Mate 20 Pro from last November takes about 16 seconds and the Nokia 9 takes about 21 seconds. Personally, I wish we could get it down to below 6 seconds, but who even reboots smartphones anymore anyway?  On a side note, I’m also loving the bottom-weighted navigation area of the Librem 5 home screen.

That looks like it might actually be usable with one hand… unlike Android and iOS!

