How to use Quick Notes on iPad?

The iPad is a tool that makes capturing data a convenient affair, and to do it has a host of applications that help compile information. Still, with the last few updates, Apple has been bolstering its in-house options with features that promote productivity and ease of use. Quick Notes on iPadOS is one such element.

Quick Notes can help jot down information instantly and offer a lot of conveniences, especially if you're planning on working your way back to a particular website while conducting research for work. If this nifty little feature has piqued your interest, here is a guide on activating Quick Note on your iPad.

iPad also supports notetaking when locked, like the Galaxy Note Series. Just grab your paired Apple Pencil and start writing while the display is inactive; this will create a new note, and the screen will light up, all while the iPad remains locked and saves the input for later.

How to enable Quick Notes on iPad?

To enable Quick Notes on iPad, open Settings and follow the steps listed below.

Tap on General in the pane on the left.

Now, locate Gestures amongst the options available on the right.

Next, look for the Left Corner Swipe or Right Corner Swipe options.

Tap on either option and the next screen, and choose Quick Note.

You can now create these little notes with a simple swipe up from either corner — based on your choice — with your finger or Apple Pencil.

Other Ways to Access Quick Notes

With External Keyboard: Open Quick Notes by pressing the Globe Key followed by Q. And if Quick Note is already open, you can create a new note with Command-N.

With Control Centre: Add Quick Note to Control Centre by going into Settings and adding the toggle to the easily accessible panel.

You can locate the Quick Note Control under the More Controls subsection, shown in the images below.

Tips for using Quick Note

Access all Quick Notes

Open the Notes application and tap on the Quick Notes folder to view all your captured notes using this feature. Alternatively, you can also tap on the "four square" icon when using Quick Notes to see all the created pieces.

Add Quick Access Links

Having a Quick Note open in specific supported applications will allow you to create shortcuts, and tapping on these elements will let you seamlessly transition into those windows. We noticed this feature working within Photos and Safari.

In Safari, users can add links to excerpts from a website, whereas in Photos, users can link to the images located in their album.

To do this, open a Quick Note and access any of the above applications.You will then see a prompt appear (marked in Red) within the Quick Note window, which you can tap to create the shortcut.

Supported Models

Quick Note for iPadOS is available on the following iPad models.

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (1st generation to 5th Generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation to 3rd Generation)

iPad Pro 10.5-inch

iPad Pro 9.7-inch

iPad Air (3rd Generation to 5th Generation)

iPad mini (5th generation to 6th Generation)

iPad (6th Generation to 9th Generation)

iPad Models Available in 2022