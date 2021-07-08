It’s the Weekend of Champions and part of that is UFC 264. The fact that there is no title at stake doesn’t make this fight any less epic, as Conor McGregor is fighting Dustin Poirier again.

It’s the third fight between the two and it’s happening this Saturday, July 10, in Las Vegas. Fans will have plenty to be excited about, as “The Notorious” (Conor McGregor) won the first bout at UFC 178 (2014) by TKO in round 1, while “The Diamond” (Dustin Poirier) won the rematch at UFC 257 (January 2021) by 2nd round TKO.

This third rematch could settle the score between the two, and, while Connor has a beef with Poirer (the first man to beat Conor by TKO), Poirer wants to keep his winning streak, currently at 6 out of his last 7 fights.

The event is an ESPN+ exclusive and is scheduled for July 10, 6 PM ET / 3 PM PT.

UFC 264 schedule

UFC 264 Main Card, Poirier vs McGregor 3, is scheduled for Saturday, July 10. The Early Preliminary card kicks off at 6 PM ET / 3 PM PT, followed by the Preliminaries at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT.



Check out the full event schedule below.

Early Preliminaries: 6 PM ET / 3 PM PT

Preliminaries: 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT

Main card: 10 PM ET / 7 PM PT

Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, USA

Live stream: ESPN+



How to watch UFC 264: Poirier vs McGregor 3

Live stream options

The event coverage is exclusively available on ESPN+, which means it’s the only way you can watch Poirier vs McGregor 3. Check out the options below and choose the best option for you.

This is fairly easy: if you are already subscribed to ESPN+, all you have to do is pay the PPV (pay-per-view) fee of $69.99 to watch UFC 264.

UFC 264 & Disney bundle

In case you are not subscribed to ESPN+, you can opt for the UFC PPV and Disney bundle. For a total of $83.98, you get UFC PPV (at $69.99), as well as the Disney Bundle ($13.99/month), which also includes the ad-supported Hulu plan.

UFC 264 & ESPN+ Annual bundle

Your second option if you are not yet an ESPN+ subscriber is to go for the UFC bundle. It will cost you a total of $89.98 and you get a one-year subscription to ESPN+ (at $19.99), which will also include UFC 264 PPV ($69.99).

UFC 264: Poirier vs McGregor 3 preview

Dustin “The Diamond” Poirier is the former Interim Lightweight Champion. He is currently the #1 ranking UFC Lightweight, with 20 out of 27 wins under his belt by knockout or submission. He is also the first fighter to win against Connor by a technical knockout.

“Notorious” Conor McGregor is the former UFC Lightweight and Featherweight champion. The MMA’s biggest star is one of the most famous athletes worldwide while being the first Irish born UFC champion. He has 19 wins by knockout under his belt.

The event will be the first one in front of a full crowd in Las Vegas since UFC 246 (January 19, 2020). Those in attendance can also enjoy the co-main event, which will feature an intriguing welterweight matchup between two former title challengers: #4 ranked Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson vs #2 ranked Gilbert Burns.

As for Poirier vs McGregor 3, MMA expert Brandon Wise believes that this will be McGregor’s most important fight of his career. After losing to Poirier by TKO in their previous match-up, it will be interesting to see what adjustments McGregor will be able to make for this fight.

According to former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman, cited by ESPN, Poirier will be the winner.

After watching their second fight, I’ve gotta go with Poirier. He just mixes it up so much better than Conor, and you could see in January that Conor just didn’t have that same energy we are used to seeing him have. That excitement. That fire. He’s always had that, where he just walks in the cage and is like, “This is my cage.” You didn’t see that in him last time. So, until Conor can prove me wrong, I’ve gotta go with Poirier. Chris Weidman, via ESPN

UFC 264 full card

Main card

Dustin Poirier vs Conor McGregor (Lightweight)

Gilbert Burns vs Stephen Thompson (Welterweight)

Tai Tuivasa vs Greg Hardy (Heavyweight)

Irene Aldana vs Yana Kunitskaya (Women Bantamweight)

Sean O’Malley vs Louis Smolka (Bantamweight)

Preliminaries

Carlos Condit vs Max Griffin (Welterweight)

Niko Price vs Michel Pereira (Welterweight)

Ryan Hall vs Ilia Topuria (Featherweight)

Trevin Giles vs Dricus Du Plessis (Middleweight)

Early preliminaries

Jennifer Maia vs Jessica Eye (Women Flyweight)

Omari Akhmedov vs Brad Tavares (Middleweight)

Zhalgas Zhumagulov vs Jerome Rivera (Flyweight)

Yaozong Hu vs Alen Amedovski (Middleweight)

