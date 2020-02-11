As you probably know by now, Samsung is holding its Spring Unpacked event today in San Francisco. In addition to the three smartphones in the Galaxy S20 line-up, the company is expected to announce, or, at least show off, the Galaxy Z Flip, and introduce its new Galaxy Buds+.

There have been plenty of leaks starring all the aforementioned products, so we won’t go into that. If you want to follow the event, live, as it unfolds (pun intended), you can do so at the source link below. Samsung will live-stream the entire gathering, with the event kicking off at 11AM Pacific Time. That’s 2PM Eastern Time, and 7PM GMT.

Click here to watch the Samsung Galaxy UNPACKED 2020 event live!

Source: Samsung