galaxy unpacked

Samsung is hosting an Unpacked event today, March 17. This is a bit unusual since the company only hosts two Unpacked events per year – one for the Galaxy S series in the first half of the year and the other for the Galaxy Note series in the second half of the year. This time around, we are just three months into the year, and Samsung is already hosting its second Unpacked event.

The Samsung Galaxy Awesome Unpacked event will commence at 10 AM ET today, March 11. It will be livestreamed through the Samsung Newsroom site and Samsung’s official YouTube channel. You can also watch the Galaxy Awesome Unpacked event below –

Samsung is tipped to launch the Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 at its Galaxy Awesome Unpacked event. The Galaxy A52 is rumored to feature a Super AMOLED display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate. It could be powered by the Snapdragon 750G SoC. The smartphone is said to sport a quad rear camera setup that could be led by a 64MP primary camera. It is rumored to be accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle snapper, a 5MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front might lie a 32MP selfie shooter.

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G
Source: YouTube / Moboaesthetics

Further, it could pack a 4,500mah battery. The smartphone is tipped to be made out of plastic. However, it could be IP67 certified for dust and water resistance. It is likely to run Android 11 with One UI 3.1 out of the box. As per the rumors, the Galaxy A52 5G will be priced at $499 in the US, while the 4G version of the device will be a good $100 cheaper. It could be made available in Awesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Violet, and Awesome Blue color options.

The Galaxy A72 is likely to share the design language with elements such as an Infinity-O display with a centered hole-punch and similar camera module aesthetics at the back.




I’ve been associated with the tech industry since 2014 when I built my first blog. I’ve worked with Digit, one of India’s largest tech publications. As of now, I’m working as a News Editor at Pocketnow, where I get paid to use and write about cutting-edge tech. You can reach out to me at [email protected]

You May Also Like
Pixel google fit heart respiration rate
Google Pixel phones can now measure heart and respiration rate using their cameras
The ability to measure heart and respiratory rate is currently exclusive to Pixel phones, but it will soon expand to other Android phones too.
OPPO Find X3 Pro vs iPhone 12 Pro Max
OPPO Find X3 Pro vs iPhone 12 Pro Max
Here’s our OPPO Find X3 Pro vs iPhone 12 Pro Max comparison.
Redmi Note 10 Pro Max preview
Redmi Note 10 Pro Max hands-on preview: An ambitious mid-ranger
Here are our initial impressions of the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max.