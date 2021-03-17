Samsung is hosting an Unpacked event today, March 17. This is a bit unusual since the company only hosts two Unpacked events per year – one for the Galaxy S series in the first half of the year and the other for the Galaxy Note series in the second half of the year. This time around, we are just three months into the year, and Samsung is already hosting its second Unpacked event.

The Samsung Galaxy Awesome Unpacked event will commence at 10 AM ET today, March 11. It will be livestreamed through the Samsung Newsroom site and Samsung’s official YouTube channel. You can also watch the Galaxy Awesome Unpacked event below –

Samsung is tipped to launch the Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 at its Galaxy Awesome Unpacked event. The Galaxy A52 is rumored to feature a Super AMOLED display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate. It could be powered by the Snapdragon 750G SoC. The smartphone is said to sport a quad rear camera setup that could be led by a 64MP primary camera. It is rumored to be accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle snapper, a 5MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front might lie a 32MP selfie shooter.

Further, it could pack a 4,500mah battery. The smartphone is tipped to be made out of plastic. However, it could be IP67 certified for dust and water resistance. It is likely to run Android 11 with One UI 3.1 out of the box. As per the rumors, the Galaxy A52 5G will be priced at $499 in the US, while the 4G version of the device will be a good $100 cheaper. It could be made available in Awesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Violet, and Awesome Blue color options.

The Galaxy A72 is likely to share the design language with elements such as an Infinity-O display with a centered hole-punch and similar camera module aesthetics at the back.