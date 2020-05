Realme is all set to launch its Realme TV, Realme Watch, and Realme Buds Air Neo in India today. The launch event is scheduled to commence at 12:30 PM IST.

You can watch the livestream of the launch event below:

Notably, Realme is already present in the audio segment with its Realme Buds Air. However, Realme Realme TV and Realme Watch will be its first devices in television and smartwatch segments respectively.





Realme will stream it via social media, including YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook.