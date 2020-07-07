Redmi Note 9 Pro specs
Redmi Note 9 Pro

POCO is all set to launch its second device of the year in the form of POCO M2 Pro. The phone is tipped to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC. It will be launched in a livestream that will kickstart at 12 noon IST. You can watch the POCO M2 Pro launch livestream below:

The company has already revealed the phone’s charging capabilities. The POCO M2 Pro will feature 33W fast charging. Further, the teaser image on the microsite shows that it has a square-shaped camera with four cameras inside it. Hence, it is being  claimed to be a variant of the Redmi Note 9 series.

It could come with 6GB RAM and run Android 10. The pricing details are yet to be revealed. It is likely to be launched in the mid-range segment.

