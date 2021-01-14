The day has finally come for Samsung’s new 2021 flagships to break cover. The company is hosting its Galaxy Unpacked event today to launch the Galaxy S21 series of smartphones, and few other devices such as noise-canceling earbuds and likely an object tracker as well. Unsurprisingly, the event will be an all-digital affair that is going to be live-streamed for everyone’s viewing pleasure. Excited about what surprises Samsung has in its bags, despite all the leaks and rumors? Here are all the details on how you can tune in to the event:

When will Galaxy Unpacked event start?

The livestream of Galaxy Unpacked event will begin at 10 a.m. EST (7:00 a.m. PT / 8:30 p.m. IST). You can watch the event live on Samsung Newsroom and Samsung.com. You can also tune in to the official Samsung YouTube channel for the livestream, and check their Twitter and Facebook handles for the video stream, live updates, and announcements as they happen in real-time.

Your move and groove is about to get even more epic #withGalaxy.#SamsungUnpacked on January 14, 2021.

Find out more at https://t.co/D6nxwskptt. pic.twitter.com/RRMDuiAsdT — Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) January 13, 2021

What to expect at Samsung’s event?

The star of the show, of course, will be the Galaxy S21 series. Samsung is expected to announce three phones this year as well – the vanilla Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and the top-tier Galaxy S21 Ultra. Leaks have already given us a glimpse of their fresh design up close, specifications, features, and even the pricing information. You can find all about them in our exhaustive Galaxy S21 coverage here.

In addition to a trio of flagship smartphones, Samsung is also said to launch a new pair of true wireless earbuds called the Galaxy Buds Pro. The new audio wearable from Samsung is said to offer Active Noise Cancellation, an improved ambient mode, and 3D audio experience among other tricks. Additionally, the company is also rumored to launch its object tracker called the Galaxy SmartTags at the event.

Stay tuned to Pocketnow for our coverage of every major announcement made at the Galaxy Unpacked event, some hot takes, and in-depth reviews dropping soon on the Pocketnow YouTube channel.