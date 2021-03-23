OnePlus is all set to host an event today where it will be launching the OnePlus 9 series and its OnePlus Watch. The smartphone lineup is confirmed to consist of three smartphones including the OnePlus 9R, OnePlus 9, and the OnePlus 9 Pro. The OnePlus 9R is said to be specific to India. Ahead of the launch, the company has revealed several details regarding its upcoming products.

The OnePlus 9 series launch will take place at 10 AM EST / 7:30 PM IST / 2MP GMT today, March 23. It will be livestreamed online through OnePlus’ official channels on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube. You can also watch the OnePlus 9 series launch below:

The OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 SoC, whereas the 9R is tipped to have the Snapdragon 690 under the hood. Both the 9 and 9 Pro will sport an AMOLED display but only the latter will come with “Smart 120Hz” feature that allows the phone to go down to as low as 1Hz to conserve battery when needed.

The OnePlus 9 Pro will feature a quad rear camera setup of 48MP primary + 50MP ultra-wide + 8MP telephoto + 2MP monochrome. According to rumors, the OnePlus 9 will lack a telephoto lens and come with three rear cameras. Both the devices are tipped to pack a 4,500mAh battery. Moreover, the Pro model will come with support for 50W fast wireless charging.

As per leaked specifications for the OnePlus Watch, the wearable will feature a circular dial and come with IP68-certified build. It could come with a 1.39-inch (454×454 pixels) HD AMOLED display with a 2.5D curved glass protection. A 402mAh battery will power the device. It is tipped to come in a Cobalt Limited Edition with a special vegan leather strap aside from the usual Black and Silver color variants. It is also rumored to feature Warp Charge technology, which is said to provide a week’s battery life in just 20 minutes of charge. The device could sell for 150 euros in Europe.