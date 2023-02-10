Super Bowl 2023 is right around the corner, and here’s all the information you need to watch the game on your smart tv, web, smartphone and more

How to watch NFL Super Bowl 2023 on your smart TV, phone, tablet and more

Super Bowl 2023 is right around the corner, and here’s all the information you need to watch the game on Sunday, February 12. The Super Bowl LVII will be streamed across several online services, including YouTube TV and Hulu+ Live TV, and the game will also be available via cable and satellite using the Fox channels.

When is Super Bowl 2023?

The Super Bowl LVII kicks off at 6:30 PM ET / 4:30 PM MT / 3:30 PM PT on Sunday, February 12, 2023. The event will take place in State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Who is playing in the Super Bowl 2023?

The AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs and NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles are going head-to-head in the Super Bowl 2023.

Who is performing in the Super Bowl 2023?

Chris Stapleton will sing the national anthem before the game kicks off at 6:30 PM ET, and Rihanna will perform during the halftime show.

How to watch the Super Bowl on your smart TV?

Cable & Satellite

For those using a traditional cable, the Super Bowl 2023 will be live-streamed on Fox in 4K. Spanish-speaking viewers can watch the game on the Fox Desportes channel. The event will air on most cable and satellite packages, and it’s a great traditional method for those who might not have a fast and stable internet connection.

Online

If you don’t have the old-school cable, you will be able to watch the Super Bowl 2023 on several online services, including:

YouTube TV : Starts at $65 / month and includes a 7-day trial period

: Starts at $65 / month and includes a 7-day trial period Hulu+ Live TV : Starts at $70 / month and includes a 7-day trial period

: Starts at $70 / month and includes a 7-day trial period Fubo TV : Starts at $70 / month and includes a 7-day trial period

: Starts at $70 / month and includes a 7-day trial period DirecTV Stream : Starts at $75 / month and includes a 7-day trial period

: Starts at $75 / month and includes a 7-day trial period Sling TV: Starts at $40 / month and includes a 7-day trial period

The game will also be available in both HD and 4K on the Fox Sports app, the Fox Sports website, and the NFL+ app.

Watch Super Bowl 2023 for free

To watch the Super Bowl 2023 for free, you can sign up for any of the services mentioned above and take advantage of the trial period to access the game and the halftime show.

To use the services above, you might require a streaming device, such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, or Google TV.

How to watch the Super Bowl on your smartphone and tablet?

The easiest and most comfortable way to watch the big game on your smartphone is by using the Fox Sports website or the Fox Sports app. Additionally, the game will be live-streamed on most TV streaming services, including YouTube TV, Hulu+ Live TV, Fubo TV, DirecTV Stream, and Sling TV. The same streaming services and apps can be used to watch the game using a projector and on the web.

