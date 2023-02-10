Quick Links
Super Bowl 2023 is right around the corner, and here’s all the information you need to watch the game on Sunday, February 12. The Super Bowl LVII will be streamed across several online services, including YouTube TV and Hulu+ Live TV, and the game will also be available via cable and satellite using the Fox channels.
When is Super Bowl 2023?
The Super Bowl LVII kicks off at 6:30 PM ET / 4:30 PM MT / 3:30 PM PT on Sunday, February 12, 2023. The event will take place in State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
Who is playing in the Super Bowl 2023?
The AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs and NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles are going head-to-head in the Super Bowl 2023.
Who is performing in the Super Bowl 2023?
Chris Stapleton will sing the national anthem before the game kicks off at 6:30 PM ET, and Rihanna will perform during the halftime show.
How to watch the Super Bowl on your smart TV?
Cable & Satellite
For those using a traditional cable, the Super Bowl 2023 will be live-streamed on Fox in 4K. Spanish-speaking viewers can watch the game on the Fox Desportes channel. The event will air on most cable and satellite packages, and it’s a great traditional method for those who might not have a fast and stable internet connection.
Online
If you don’t have the old-school cable, you will be able to watch the Super Bowl 2023 on several online services, including:
- YouTube TV: Starts at $65 / month and includes a 7-day trial period
- Hulu+ Live TV: Starts at $70 / month and includes a 7-day trial period
- Fubo TV: Starts at $70 / month and includes a 7-day trial period
- DirecTV Stream: Starts at $75 / month and includes a 7-day trial period
- Sling TV: Starts at $40 / month and includes a 7-day trial period
The game will also be available in both HD and 4K on the Fox Sports app, the Fox Sports website, and the NFL+ app.
Watch Super Bowl 2023 for free
To watch the Super Bowl 2023 for free, you can sign up for any of the services mentioned above and take advantage of the trial period to access the game and the halftime show.
To use the services above, you might require a streaming device, such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, or Google TV. We recommend you visit our best streaming devices guide to help you find the best device to watch Super Bowl 2023 from the comfort of your home. We also post deals about smart TVs, consoles, smartphones, and tablets on a daily basis, and we recommend you check our deals page to stay up to date on the latest bundles and discounts available.
How to watch the Super Bowl on your smartphone and tablet?
The easiest and most comfortable way to watch the big game on your smartphone is by using the Fox Sports website or the Fox Sports app. Additionally, the game will be live-streamed on most TV streaming services, including YouTube TV, Hulu+ Live TV, Fubo TV, DirecTV Stream, and Sling TV. The same streaming services and apps can be used to watch the game using a projector and on the web.
Best cheap streaming devices
Amazon Fire TV Stick (HD)
Amazon Fire TV Stick (HD) features 1080p streaming. Over the Fire TV Stick Lite, it has dedicated power, volume, and mute buttons on the remote control which can be used to control your TV, soundbar, and receiver.
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K
The Fire TV Stick 4K supports cinematic 4K streaming with Dolby Vision, and it's one of the most affordable 4K streaming devices you can get your hands on. It has a powerful chip that enables you to use your favorite apps and streaming services in the highest possible setting.
Apple TV 4K (3rd Gen., 2022)
Apple TV 4K (3rd Generation) is the latest streaming box from Apple. It's now powered by the new Apple A15 Bionic chip, and it can even play Dolby Atmos, and HDR10+ content from your favorite streaming services, such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and HBO Max.
Chromecast with Google TV
Make your TV smarter with a new Chromecast with Google TV that comes with a dongle, power adapter, and remote control to help you watch your favorite content on that old TV.
Roku Express
The Roku Express is an excellent streaming device on a budget, and it offers an intuitive Roku TV interface, an excellent selection of applications, and an affordable price. It supports Dolby Audio and Dolby ATMOS through HDMI, DTS Surround Sound, and consumes very little power.
Roku Streaming Stick 4K
The Roku Streaming Stick 4K is an excellent streaming device. It supports up to 4K HDR10/10+ and Dolby Vision content at up to 60fps, and it has an HDMI 2.0b port and fast network connectivity for faster downloads and streaming.