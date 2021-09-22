Microsoft is hosting its annual launch event later today. The company is expected to announce the new Surface lineup at the event. Microsoft sent invites for the event earlier this month.

Like the previous few Microsoft events, today’s event will also be hosted virtually. It will be an online-only coverage where the executives from Microsoft will take the stage to announce the new products in a pre-recorded video. If you’ve been thinking of tuning in, you’ve come to the right place. These are all the ways you can watch Microsoft’s 22 September Surface event.

At what time does the Microsoft Surface event start?

Microsoft’s Surface event is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, September 22, 2021. Here are the kick-off timings for some regions:

West Coast: 8 AM Pacific

East Coast: 11 AM Eastern

UK: 4 PM British Standard Time

India: 08:30 PM Indian Standard Time

China: 11 PM China Standard Time

Australia: 1 AM (23rd September 2021) AEST

In case you have a hard time converting the Microsoft Surface event’s start time of 11 AM EST to your local time zone, head over to TimeandDate to find out when the event starts in your region.

How to watch the Microsoft Surface event live?

Thanks to the event being online, Microsoft is live streaming the Surface event on a number of channels. The easiest way to watch the event is through the event page on Microsoft.com. The company hasn’t posted a stream for the event on its YouTube channel yet, though it’s possible that it could also stream it there. In case the company streams it on YouTube, we’ll embed it in this post.

Like its previous event, Microsoft will also be streaming the event on Twitter. For now, it seems the company will be live streaming the event via the tweet embedded below.

What to expect from the Microsoft Surface launch event?

Microsoft is expected to debut truckloads of Surface devices. As many as five new Surface tablets/laptops/PCs are expected to debut today. Four out of the five devices that could be announced today are expected to run Windows 11 out of the box.

In the past few weeks, we’ve seen many Microsoft Surface devices leak. Surface Pro 8 is one of the devices expected to be showcased today. It is expected to feature a design similar to Surface Pro 7, but it will come with a smaller bezels 13-inch 120Hz refresh rate display. The Pro 8 is also expected to boast 11th generation Intel Core processor.

In addition to the Surface Pro 8, Microsoft is also expected to announce the successor to Surface Duo, the Surface Duo 2. Previous leaks have suggested that it will host the same foldable factor as the original Surface Duo. However, it is expected to feature support for the Apple Pencil-like stylus accessory.

Another device expected to show up at the event today is the fourth edition of the Surface Book laptop. Though the company might ditch the Surface Book 4 name in favor of Surface Laptop Pro or Surface Laptop Studio. The company might also debut Microsoft Surface Go 3, its entry-level Surface device.

In case you're unable to watch the Surface launch event, make sure to check out PocketNow's website where we'll be covering the event live.